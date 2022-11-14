IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Report 2022: Featuring Sims Recycling Solutions, CloudBlue, ITRenew, Hewlett-Packard & More

Dublin, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 To 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The electronics industry worldwide has witnessed high growth over the period of time. With the advent of mobile devices technology, products such as computers, office equipment and other enterprise-oriented products have witnessed sustaining revolution over the period of time.

However it has become essential for business enterprises to manage the aging electronic equipment so as to replace them with the new ones. As improper disposal of electronic devices results into environmental as resource loss, it becomes essential to get rid of such products in a defined way. In order to reduce effect of improper disposal on the environment, various regulations have enforced so as to ensure electronic products are disposed in a defined manner and reaches the desired vendor.



Electronic assets are moved from an enterprise through various disposition processes by handing them over to an IT asset disposition company. After appropriate disposal, the ITAD vendor provides a certificate of destruction having the serial numbers of assets destroyed and recycled. The enterprise then verifies the serial numbers on the certificate of destruction so as to tally the assets they handed over to the ITAD vendor.



In order to help strategic decision makers, the report also includes competitive profiling of the leading IT asset disposition service vendors, their business strategy analysis, market positioning and key developments. Some of the major players profiled in the report are Hewlett-Packard (HP) Company, Dell, Inc., CloudBlue Technologies, Inc. Arrow Electronics, Inc., Apto Solutions, Inc., LifeSpan International, Inc., Iron Mountain, Inc., dataserv Group and Sims Recycling among others. Apart from the company profiles, the report includes a section covering the competitive landscape wherein the market positioning of the companies has been discussed. The section also provides a view of key business strategies adopted by the leading market players. Other in-depth analysis provided in the report includes:

Current and future market trends to justify the forthcoming attractive markets within the IT asset disposition industry

Comparative analysis for different segments for the years 2021 & 2030

Market fuelers, market impediments, and their impact on the market growth

In-depth competitive environment analysis including the positioning of market players and their business strategy analysis

Trailing 2-Year market size data (2020 - 2021)

SRC (Segment-Region-Country) Analysis

Market Segmentation

Products

Mobile Devices

Computers/Laptops

Peripherals

Server Equipment

Network Equipment

Service

Asset Tracking

Data Destruction/Sanitation

Recovery

Recycling

Others

Industry Vertical

IT & Telecommunication

Banks, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Government & Defense

Media & Entertainment

Education

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Others

