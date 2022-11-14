New York, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Turret Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361375/?utm_source=GNW

Global Turret Systems Market to Reach $2.1 Billion by 2027



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Turret Systems estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Land, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.7% CAGR and reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Naval segment is readjusted to a revised 3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $460.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.7% CAGR



The Turret Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$460.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$370.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 3.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.



Airborne Segment to Record 2% CAGR



In the global Airborne segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$148.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$171.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Select Competitors (Total 44 Featured) -

BAE Systems PLC

Cloud9 Technologies

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Moog, Inc.

Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi A.S.

Rheinmetall AG





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Turret Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Turret Systems by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Turret Systems by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Land

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2018 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Land by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Land by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Naval

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2018 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Naval by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Naval by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Airborne by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2018 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Airborne by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Airborne by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Manned by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2018 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Manned by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Manned by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 16: World Turret Systems Market Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Un-Manned by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2018 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: World Historic Review for Un-Manned by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Un-Manned by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2019 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Turret Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2020 (E)

Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Turret

Systems by Platform - Land, Naval and Airborne - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2018

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 21: USA Historic Review for Turret Systems by Platform -

Land, Naval and Airborne Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2017 and %

CAGR



Table 22: USA 15-Year Perspective for Turret Systems by

Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Land, Naval

and Airborne for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Turret

Systems by Type - Manned and Un-Manned - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2018 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 24: USA Historic Review for Turret Systems by Type -

Manned and Un-Manned Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 25: USA 15-Year Perspective for Turret Systems by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manned and Un-Manned

for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



CANADA

Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Turret Systems by Platform - Land, Naval and Airborne -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: Canada Historic Review for Turret Systems by Platform -

Land, Naval and Airborne Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2017 and %

CAGR



Table 28: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Turret Systems by

Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Land, Naval

and Airborne for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Turret Systems by Type - Manned and Un-Manned - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2018

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: Canada Historic Review for Turret Systems by Type -

Manned and Un-Manned Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 31: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Turret Systems by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manned and Un-Manned

for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



JAPAN

Turret Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2020 (E)

Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Turret Systems by Platform - Land, Naval and Airborne -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: Japan Historic Review for Turret Systems by Platform -

Land, Naval and Airborne Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2017 and %

CAGR



Table 34: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Turret Systems by

Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Land, Naval

and Airborne for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 35: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Turret Systems by Type - Manned and Un-Manned - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2018

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: Japan Historic Review for Turret Systems by Type -

Manned and Un-Manned Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 37: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Turret Systems by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manned and Un-Manned

for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



CHINA

Turret Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2020 (E)

Table 38: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Turret Systems by Platform - Land, Naval and Airborne -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: China Historic Review for Turret Systems by Platform -

Land, Naval and Airborne Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2017 and %

CAGR



Table 40: China 15-Year Perspective for Turret Systems by

Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Land, Naval

and Airborne for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 41: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Turret Systems by Type - Manned and Un-Manned - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2018

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: China Historic Review for Turret Systems by Type -

Manned and Un-Manned Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 43: China 15-Year Perspective for Turret Systems by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manned and Un-Manned

for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



EUROPE

Turret Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2020 (E)

Table 44: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Turret Systems by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: Europe Historic Review for Turret Systems by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 46: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Turret Systems by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Turret Systems by Platform - Land, Naval and Airborne -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Europe Historic Review for Turret Systems by Platform -

Land, Naval and Airborne Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2017 and %

CAGR



Table 49: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Turret Systems by

Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Land, Naval

and Airborne for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Turret Systems by Type - Manned and Un-Manned - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2018

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Turret Systems by Type -

Manned and Un-Manned Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 52: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Turret Systems by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manned and Un-Manned

for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



FRANCE

Turret Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2020 (E)

Table 53: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Turret Systems by Platform - Land, Naval and Airborne -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: France Historic Review for Turret Systems by Platform -

Land, Naval and Airborne Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2017 and %

CAGR



Table 55: France 15-Year Perspective for Turret Systems by

Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Land, Naval

and Airborne for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Turret Systems by Type - Manned and Un-Manned - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2018

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: France Historic Review for Turret Systems by Type -

Manned and Un-Manned Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 58: France 15-Year Perspective for Turret Systems by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manned and Un-Manned

for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



GERMANY

Turret Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2020 (E)

Table 59: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Turret Systems by Platform - Land, Naval and Airborne -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Germany Historic Review for Turret Systems by

Platform - Land, Naval and Airborne Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2017 and % CAGR



Table 61: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Turret Systems by

Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Land, Naval

and Airborne for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Turret Systems by Type - Manned and Un-Manned - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2018

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: Germany Historic Review for Turret Systems by Type -

Manned and Un-Manned Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 64: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Turret Systems by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manned and

Un-Manned for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



ITALY

Table 65: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Turret Systems by Platform - Land, Naval and Airborne -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Italy Historic Review for Turret Systems by Platform -

Land, Naval and Airborne Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2017 and %

CAGR



Table 67: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Turret Systems by

Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Land, Naval

and Airborne for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Turret Systems by Type - Manned and Un-Manned - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2018

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: Italy Historic Review for Turret Systems by Type -

Manned and Un-Manned Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 70: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Turret Systems by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manned and Un-Manned

for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Turret Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2020 (E)

Table 71: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Turret

Systems by Platform - Land, Naval and Airborne - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2018

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: UK Historic Review for Turret Systems by Platform -

Land, Naval and Airborne Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2017 and %

CAGR



Table 73: UK 15-Year Perspective for Turret Systems by Platform -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Land, Naval and

Airborne for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Turret

Systems by Type - Manned and Un-Manned - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2018 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 75: UK Historic Review for Turret Systems by Type -

Manned and Un-Manned Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2017 and % CAGR



Table 76: UK 15-Year Perspective for Turret Systems by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manned and Un-Manned

for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 77: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Turret Systems by Platform - Land, Naval and Airborne -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Turret Systems by

Platform - Land, Naval and Airborne Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2017 and % CAGR



Table 79: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Turret Systems

by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Land,

Naval and Airborne for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 80: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Turret Systems by Type - Manned and Un-Manned - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2018

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Turret Systems by

Type - Manned and Un-Manned Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2017 and %

CAGR



Table 82: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Turret Systems

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manned and

Un-Manned for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Turret Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2020 (E)

Table 83: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Turret Systems by Platform - Land, Naval and Airborne -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Turret Systems by

Platform - Land, Naval and Airborne Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2017 and % CAGR



Table 85: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Turret Systems

by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Land,

Naval and Airborne for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 86: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Turret Systems by Type - Manned and Un-Manned - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2018

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Turret Systems by

Type - Manned and Un-Manned Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2017 and %

CAGR



Table 88: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Turret Systems

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manned and

Un-Manned for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 89: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Turret Systems by Platform - Land, Naval and Airborne -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Rest of World Historic Review for Turret Systems by

Platform - Land, Naval and Airborne Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2017 and % CAGR



Table 91: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Turret Systems

by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Land,

Naval and Airborne for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



Table 92: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Turret Systems by Type - Manned and Un-Manned - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2018

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Rest of World Historic Review for Turret Systems by

Type - Manned and Un-Manned Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2017 and %

CAGR



Table 94: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Turret Systems

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manned and

Un-Manned for the Years 2012, 2019 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

