The Global Advanced Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Sensors Market is expected to grow by $261.73 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.59% during the forecast period

59% during the forecast period. Our report on the advanced carbon dioxide (CO2) sensors market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the proliferation of advanced submersible carbon dioxide sensors in emerging markets, the growth of the global construction market, and the growth of the building automation systems market.

The advanced carbon dioxide (CO2) sensors market analysis includes product and fitting segments and geographic landscapes.



The advanced carbon dioxide (CO2) sensors market is segmented as below:

By Product

• NDIR

• Chemical



By Fitting

• Wall mount

• Retrofit



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increase in institutional use of advanced carbon dioxide sensors as one of the prime reasons driving the advanced carbon dioxide (CO2) sensors market growth during the next few years. Also, increased demand for location-specific advanced carbon dioxide sensors and growing prominence for online shopping will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the advanced carbon dioxide (CO2) sensors market covers the following areas:

• Advanced carbon dioxide (CO2) sensors market sizing

• Advanced carbon dioxide (CO2) sensors market forecast

• Advanced carbon dioxide (CO2) sensors market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading advanced carbon dioxide (CO2) sensors market vendors that include Alphasense Ltd., Amphenol Corp., Asahi Kasei Corp., Ati Airtest Technologies Inc., Balluff GmbH, Banner Engineering Corp., Cubic Sensor, and Instrument Co Ltd., Digital Control Systems Inc., E E Elektronik Ges.m.b.H, Gas Sensing Solutions Ltd., Hanwei Electronics Group Corp, Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Pepperl and Fuchs SE, Schneider Electric SE, Sensirion AG, SICK AG, Siemens AG, Trane Technologies Plc, and Vaisala Oyj. Also, the advanced carbon dioxide (CO2) sensors market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive primary and secondary research. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

