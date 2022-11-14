Adhesive Tapes Market Global Market Report 2022: Drawbacks of Conventional Fastening Systems Creates Opportunities

Dublin, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Adhesive Tapes Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 To 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market for adhesive tapes is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% throughout the forecast period of 2022 to 2030 with the global market revenue that is expected to crossover US$ 80 billion by 2030. The demand for adhesive tapes is being driven by factors such as the expanding use of sticky tapes across a variety of industries, the increasing urbanization of populations, and the improvement of healthcare systems.



E-Commerce Industry Raising the Need for Packaging



The rise of e-commerce, particularly in less developed nations, has resulted in a tremendous increase in the need for materials used in packing products to protect them from damage caused by manufacturing, packaging, and transportation. As a result of the necessity for packaging materials to be attached and sealed so that the product contained therein is protected, there has been a significant increase in the need for adhesive tapes. Additionally, adhesive tapes make it easier to glue two broken parts together, which lowers the amount of stress placed on the raw materials used in the production of a variety of goods.



Increasing Price of Raw Materials Adversely Impacting the Market



When it comes to determining the cost structure of their products, adhesive tape producers need to give primary consideration to the prices of raw materials as well as the availability of such commodities. Raw materials that go into the production of adhesive tapes include things such as rubber, acrylic, and silicone, as well as things like paper, polypropylene (PP), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), adhesives, and release liners. The vast majority of these basic materials are derivatives of petroleum, which are susceptible to swings in the cost of their underlying commodities. The ever-increasing demand from around the world and the instability in the Middle East have both contributed to the historically erratic behavior of oil prices. The growth of the market is impacted by the unpredictability of the industry as well as volatility in the cost and availability of feedstock.



Drawbacks of Conventional Fastening Systems Creates Opportunity for Adhesive Tapes



Conventionally speaking, the ways of joining that make use of mechanical fastenings such as nuts and bolts, screws and rivets, and other forms of mechanical interlocking are regarded as being the most trustworthy and the most robust. However, attaching surfaces that are not identical is difficult because there is a risk of the material cracking under high pressure as a result of tensile stress; as a result, there is a lack of reliability and long-term attachment. New applications of adhesive tapes for fixing and fastening are created as a result of the widespread substitution of old fastening systems with adhesive tapes. These tapes eliminate the problems that are caused by conventional methods of fastening and contribute to an increase in the product's overall lifespan.

Market Segmentation



Resin type

Acrylic

Rubber

Silicone

Polyurethane (PU)

Others [EVA and Butyl]

Backing material

Polypropylene (PP)

Paper

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Others [Foam, Cloth, Metal, Polyamide (PA), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), and Polyethylene (PE)]

Technology

Solvent-based

Hot-Melt based

Water-based

Reactive

Category

Commodity Adhesive Tapes

Specialty Adhesive Tapes

End User

Automotive & Transportation

Electrical and Electronics

Paper & Packaging

Building & Construction

Consumer

Healthcare

Others

Product

Single Coated

Double Coated

Transfer Tape

Foam Tape

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Adhesive Tapes Market: Business Outlook & Market Dynamics



4. Adhesive Tapes Market: By Resin type, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



5. Adhesive Tapes Market: By Backing material, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



6. Adhesive Tapes Market: By Technology, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



7. Adhesive Tapes Market: By Category, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



8. Adhesive Tapes Market: By End User, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



9. Adhesive Tapes Market: By Product, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



10. North America Adhesive Tapes Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



11. UK and European Union Adhesive Tapes Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



12. Asia Pacific Adhesive Tapes Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



13. Latin America Adhesive Tapes Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



14. Middle East and Africa Adhesive Tapes Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



15. Company Profile



Companies Mentioned

3M Company (U.S.)

Tesa SE (Germany)

Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan)

Lintec Corporation (Japan)

Intertape Polymer Group (Canada)

Avery Dennison Corporation (U.S.)

Lohmann GmbH (Germany)

Berry Global Inc. (U.S.)

Scapa Group PLC (Canada)

Rogers Corporation (Canada) .

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mf5wow