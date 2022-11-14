New York, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Threat Intelligence Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361359/?utm_source=GNW

Global Threat Intelligence Market to Reach $20.6 Billion by 2027



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Threat Intelligence estimated at US$7.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$20.6 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 16% over the period 2020-2027. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 13.2% CAGR and reach US$10.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 19.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.2% CAGR



The Threat Intelligence market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.7% and 13.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.6% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -

4Securitas

AdvSTAR Laboratory

AI Spera

AnotherDay

AqueXT

Arbor Networks

Beijing Baimahui Technology

BI.ZONE

BlueVoyant

BrandShield





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Threat Intelligence Security Services - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Threat Intelligence by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Threat Intelligence by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Solutions by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for BFSI

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2021 &

2027



Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT &

Telecom by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Government by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Government by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Verticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 15: World Threat Intelligence Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cloud by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 17: World 7-Year Perspective for Cloud by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 18: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

On-Premise by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 19: World 7-Year Perspective for On-Premise by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Retail by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 7-Year Perspective for Retail by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Threat Intelligence Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Threat

Intelligence by Component - Solutions and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: USA 7-Year Perspective for Threat Intelligence by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions

and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 24: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Threat

Intelligence by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail,

Government and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 25: USA 7-Year Perspective for Threat Intelligence by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, IT &

Telecom, Retail, Government and Other Verticals for the Years

2021 & 2027



Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Threat

Intelligence by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA 7-Year Perspective for Threat Intelligence by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and

On-Premise for the Years 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 28: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Threat Intelligence by Component - Solutions and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Threat Intelligence by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions

and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 30: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Threat Intelligence by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail,

Government and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 31: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Threat Intelligence by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, IT &

Telecom, Retail, Government and Other Verticals for the Years

2021 & 2027



Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Threat Intelligence by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Threat Intelligence by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and

On-Premise for the Years 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Threat Intelligence Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 34: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Threat Intelligence by Component - Solutions and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Threat Intelligence by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions

and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 36: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Threat Intelligence by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail,

Government and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 37: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Threat Intelligence by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, IT &

Telecom, Retail, Government and Other Verticals for the Years

2021 & 2027



Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Threat Intelligence by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Threat Intelligence by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and

On-Premise for the Years 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Threat Intelligence Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 40: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Threat Intelligence by Component - Solutions and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: China 7-Year Perspective for Threat Intelligence by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions

and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 42: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Threat Intelligence by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail,

Government and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 43: China 7-Year Perspective for Threat Intelligence by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, IT &

Telecom, Retail, Government and Other Verticals for the Years

2021 & 2027



Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Threat Intelligence by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: China 7-Year Perspective for Threat Intelligence by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and

On-Premise for the Years 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Threat Intelligence Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 46: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Threat Intelligence by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 47: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Threat Intelligence by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 48: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Threat Intelligence by Component - Solutions and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 49: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Threat Intelligence by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions

and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Threat Intelligence by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail,

Government and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Threat Intelligence by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, IT &

Telecom, Retail, Government and Other Verticals for the Years

2021 & 2027



Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Threat Intelligence by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Threat Intelligence by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and

On-Premise for the Years 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Threat Intelligence Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 54: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Threat Intelligence by Component - Solutions and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 55: France 7-Year Perspective for Threat Intelligence by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions

and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Threat Intelligence by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail,

Government and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: France 7-Year Perspective for Threat Intelligence by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, IT &

Telecom, Retail, Government and Other Verticals for the Years

2021 & 2027



Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Threat Intelligence by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: France 7-Year Perspective for Threat Intelligence by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and

On-Premise for the Years 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Threat Intelligence Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 60: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Threat Intelligence by Component - Solutions and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 61: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Threat Intelligence by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions

and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Threat Intelligence by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail,

Government and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Threat Intelligence by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, IT &

Telecom, Retail, Government and Other Verticals for the Years

2021 & 2027



Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Threat Intelligence by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Threat Intelligence by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and

On-Premise for the Years 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 66: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Threat Intelligence by Component - Solutions and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 67: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Threat Intelligence by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions

and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Threat Intelligence by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail,

Government and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Threat Intelligence by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, IT &

Telecom, Retail, Government and Other Verticals for the Years

2021 & 2027



Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Threat Intelligence by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Threat Intelligence by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and

On-Premise for the Years 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Threat Intelligence Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 72: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Threat

Intelligence by Component - Solutions and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 73: UK 7-Year Perspective for Threat Intelligence by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions

and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Threat

Intelligence by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail,

Government and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: UK 7-Year Perspective for Threat Intelligence by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, IT &

Telecom, Retail, Government and Other Verticals for the Years

2021 & 2027



Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Threat

Intelligence by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: UK 7-Year Perspective for Threat Intelligence by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and

On-Premise for the Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 78: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Threat Intelligence by Component - Solutions and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 79: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Threat

Intelligence by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Solutions and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 80: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Threat Intelligence by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom,

Retail, Government and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 81: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Threat

Intelligence by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail, Government and Other Verticals

for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 82: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Threat Intelligence by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Threat

Intelligence by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Threat Intelligence Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 84: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Threat Intelligence by Component - Solutions and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 85: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Threat

Intelligence by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Solutions and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 86: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Threat Intelligence by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom,

Retail, Government and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 87: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Threat

Intelligence by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail, Government and Other Verticals

for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 88: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Threat Intelligence by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Threat

Intelligence by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 90: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Threat Intelligence by Component - Solutions and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 91: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Threat

Intelligence by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Solutions and Services for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 92: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Threat Intelligence by Vertical - BFSI, IT & Telecom,

Retail, Government and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 93: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Threat

Intelligence by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail, Government and Other Verticals

for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 94: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Threat Intelligence by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Threat

Intelligence by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2021 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

