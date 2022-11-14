Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treatment Market Size is expected to Reach at USD 25,365 Million by 2030, Registering a CAGR of 4.9%, Owing to Increasing Rates Of Cigarette Consumption Among Young Individuals

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treatment Market Size accounted for USD 16,784 Million in 2021 and is estimated to achieve a market size of USD 25,365 Million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2030.



Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treatment Market Statistics

Global chronic obstructive pulmonary disease treatment market revenue was worth USD 16,784 million in 2021, with a 4.9% CAGR from 2022 to 2030

North America region was accounted 41% of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease treatment market share in 2021

Asia-Pacific COPD treatment market growth is expected to enlarge at a CAGR of 6% from 2022 to 2030

By distribution channel, hospital pharmacies sector capture over 51% of the overall market share in 2021

Growth in the prevalence of COPD among peoples, drives the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease treatment market value





Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treatment Market Report Coverage:

Market Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treatment Market Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treatment Market Size 2021 USD 16,784 Million Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treatment Market Forecast 2030 USD 25,365 Million Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treatment Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030 4.9% Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treatment Market Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treatment Market Base Year 2021 Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treatment Market Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Drug Class, By Distribution Channel, And By Geography Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treatment Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Orion Corporation, Mylan N.V., AstraZeneca, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., BoehringerIngelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, CHIESI Farmaceutici S.p.A., and Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treatment Market Overview

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) comprises chronic bronchitis, wherein the bronchi (large air channels) become inflamed & scarred, as well as emphysema, in which the alveoli get destroyed. The consequences of COPD can range from mild to severe. COPD is treated with a combination of non-pharmacological & pharmacological therapies. Risk reduction (smoking cessation) and avoiding and treating co-morbidities are examples of non-pharmacological therapies which are cardiovascular disease, depression, anxiety, and others.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treatment Market Trends

In recent years, various market participants have received approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the European Commission, as well as other administrative specialists. These players have introduced new items into the market, such as triple therapy medications and various blends, allowing them to enhance their significant market share of the whole sector. AstraZeneca received European Commission (EC) approval in December 2018 for Bevespi Aerosphere in a pressurized metered-portion inhaler (pMDI) shown as an ongoing double bronchodilator treatment in grown-up patients with COPD. This approval allowed the firm to add its innovatively developed item to the current product offering for patients in Europe. Moreover, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. received FDA approval for ProAir Digihaler inhaler powder in December 2018, which is a digital inhaler with intrinsic sensors designed for a sidekick diverse application. This affirmation aided the organization in fortifying its development abilities in respiratory consideration, resulting in driving the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease treatment market growth.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treatment Market Segmentation

The global COPD treatment market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on drug class, and distribution channel. By drug class, the segment is separated into bronchodilators, combination, mucokinetics, phosphodiesterase type 4 inhibitors, corticosteroids, and others. According to the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease treatment market forecast, the combination category is predicted to develop significantly in the next years. The combination segment is divided into triple therapy, long-acting beta-agonists and inhaled corticosteroids (LABA-ICS), long-acting muscarinic antagonist and inhaled corticosteroids (LAMA-ICS), and others. Bronchodilators are classified as short-acting beta-agonists (SABA), long-acting beta-agonists (LABA), and long-acting muscarinic rivals (LABM) (LAMA). Due to the rise in the number of physicians suggesting combination therapy and the rise in the number of drugs available for COPD treatment, the combination category is expected to account for the majority of the industry by 2030. The bronchodilators market is expected to grow steadily due to an increase in the use of long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) medications.

In terms of distribution channel, the market is categorized into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. Due to the rise in the number of individuals gravitating toward retail drug shops, the retail drug stores market is expected to develop at the fastest CAGR. The online drug stores sector will most likely be driven by an increase in public awareness of internet drug stores.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treatment Market Regional Overview

Based on the region, the worldwide COPD treatment market segmentation is into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. According to a chronic obstructive pulmonary disease treatment industry analysis, North America accounted for the largest revenue share of the global market in 2021. The presences of established pharmaceutical organizations, an increase in the adoption of new pharmaceuticals propelled in the market, and a focus on the dispatch of new goods through R&D are anticipated to drive the COPD treatment market revenue in the region over the forecast time frame.

Increased R&D spending and the release of new medications are driving the Europe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) treatment market size. GlaxoSmithKline plc and Innoviva, Inc. received European Commission clearance in November 2018 for the extended use of once-daily TrelegyEllipta, the first single inhaler triple therapy shown for COPD patients who were not well treated with dual bronchodilation.

Besides that, the Asia-Pacific COPD treatment market value is predicted to grow as a result of an increase in COPD prevalence, high environmental contamination, an increase in the population of geriatrics, and the growth of the pharmaceutical industry. According to an article published in the International Journal of Pulmonary and Respiratory Sciences, COPD is the third leading cause of death in India.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treatment Market Players

Some of the prominent chronic obstructive pulmonary disease treatment market companies are Orion Corporation, AstraZeneca, BoehringerIngelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Mylan N.V., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Novartis AG, CHIESI Farmaceutici S.p.A., and Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

