New York, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Synthetic Diamonds Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361348/?utm_source=GNW

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year



Global Synthetic Diamonds Market to Reach $17.9 Billion by 2027



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Synthetic Diamonds estimated at US$12.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$17.9 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.9% over the period 2020-2027. Rough, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.8% CAGR and reach US$12.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Polished segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.7% CAGR



The Synthetic Diamonds market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.5% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured) -

BEACON STRATEGIC COMMUNICATIONS

D.NEA

Element Six (UK) Ltd.

Ferdiam S.r.l.

Hebei Plasma Diamond Technology Co., Ltd.

ILJIN Diamond Co., Ltd.

ILJIN DIAMOND CO., LTD.

MadeStones

Nano Coatings, SL

Novatek Engineering, Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361348/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Synthetic Diamond - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Synthetic Diamonds Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027



Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Synthetic Diamonds by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 3: World Historic Review for Synthetic Diamonds by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic Diamonds by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rough

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World Historic Review for Rough by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 7: World 15-Year Perspective for Rough by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Polished by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 9: World Historic Review for Polished by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 10: World 15-Year Perspective for Polished by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Synthetic Diamonds Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 11: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Synthetic Diamonds by Type - Rough and Polished - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: USA Historic Review for Synthetic Diamonds by Type -

Rough and Polished Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 13: USA 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic Diamonds by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rough and

Polished for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 14: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Synthetic Diamonds by Type - Rough and Polished - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 15: Canada Historic Review for Synthetic Diamonds by Type -

Rough and Polished Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 16: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic Diamonds by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rough and

Polished for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Synthetic Diamonds Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 17: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Synthetic Diamonds by Type - Rough and Polished - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: Japan Historic Review for Synthetic Diamonds by Type -

Rough and Polished Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 19: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic Diamonds by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rough and

Polished for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Synthetic Diamonds Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 20: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Synthetic Diamonds by Type - Rough and Polished - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 21: China Historic Review for Synthetic Diamonds by Type -

Rough and Polished Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 22: China 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic Diamonds by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rough and

Polished for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Synthetic Diamonds Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 23: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Synthetic Diamonds by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: Europe Historic Review for Synthetic Diamonds by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 25: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic Diamonds by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 26: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Synthetic Diamonds by Type - Rough and Polished - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: Europe Historic Review for Synthetic Diamonds by Type -

Rough and Polished Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 28: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic Diamonds by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rough and

Polished for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Synthetic Diamonds Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 29: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Synthetic Diamonds by Type - Rough and Polished - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: France Historic Review for Synthetic Diamonds by Type -

Rough and Polished Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 31: France 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic Diamonds by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rough and

Polished for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Synthetic Diamonds Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 32: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Synthetic Diamonds by Type - Rough and Polished - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: Germany Historic Review for Synthetic Diamonds by

Type - Rough and Polished Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 34: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic Diamonds by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rough and

Polished for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 35: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Synthetic Diamonds by Type - Rough and Polished - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: Italy Historic Review for Synthetic Diamonds by Type -

Rough and Polished Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 37: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic Diamonds by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rough and

Polished for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Synthetic Diamonds Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 38: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Synthetic Diamonds by Type - Rough and Polished - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: UK Historic Review for Synthetic Diamonds by Type -

Rough and Polished Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 40: UK 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic Diamonds by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rough and Polished

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 41: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Synthetic Diamonds by Type - Rough and Polished - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Spain Historic Review for Synthetic Diamonds by Type -

Rough and Polished Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic Diamonds by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rough and

Polished for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 44: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Synthetic Diamonds by Type - Rough and Polished - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: Russia Historic Review for Synthetic Diamonds by Type -

Rough and Polished Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic Diamonds by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rough and

Polished for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 47: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Synthetic Diamonds by Type - Rough and Polished -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Synthetic Diamonds

by Type - Rough and Polished Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 49: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic

Diamonds by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Rough and Polished for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Synthetic Diamonds Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 50: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Synthetic Diamonds by Geographic Region - Australia, India,

South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Synthetic Diamonds

by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest

of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic

Diamonds by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 53: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Synthetic Diamonds by Type - Rough and Polished -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Synthetic Diamonds

by Type - Rough and Polished Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 55: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic

Diamonds by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Rough and Polished for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Synthetic Diamonds Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)

Table 56: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Synthetic Diamonds by Type - Rough and Polished - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: Australia Historic Review for Synthetic Diamonds by

Type - Rough and Polished Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 58: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic Diamonds

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rough and

Polished for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



INDIA

Synthetic Diamonds Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)

Table 59: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Synthetic Diamonds by Type - Rough and Polished - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: India Historic Review for Synthetic Diamonds by Type -

Rough and Polished Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: India 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic Diamonds by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rough and

Polished for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 62: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Synthetic Diamonds by Type - Rough and Polished -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: South Korea Historic Review for Synthetic Diamonds by

Type - Rough and Polished Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 64: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic

Diamonds by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Rough and Polished for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 65: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Synthetic Diamonds by Type - Rough and Polished -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Synthetic

Diamonds by Type - Rough and Polished Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for

Synthetic Diamonds by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Rough and Polished for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Synthetic Diamonds Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)

Table 68: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Synthetic Diamonds by Geographic Region - Argentina,

Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: Latin America Historic Review for Synthetic Diamonds

by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of

Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic

Diamonds by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 71: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Synthetic Diamonds by Type - Rough and Polished -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Latin America Historic Review for Synthetic Diamonds

by Type - Rough and Polished Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 73: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic

Diamonds by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Rough and Polished for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 74: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Synthetic Diamonds by Type - Rough and Polished - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: Argentina Historic Review for Synthetic Diamonds by

Type - Rough and Polished Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 76: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic Diamonds

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rough and

Polished for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



BRAZIL

Table 77: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Synthetic Diamonds by Type - Rough and Polished - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: Brazil Historic Review for Synthetic Diamonds by Type -

Rough and Polished Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 79: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic Diamonds by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rough and

Polished for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



MEXICO

Table 80: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Synthetic Diamonds by Type - Rough and Polished - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: Mexico Historic Review for Synthetic Diamonds by Type -

Rough and Polished Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic Diamonds by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rough and

Polished for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 83: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Synthetic Diamonds by Type - Rough and Polished -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Synthetic

Diamonds by Type - Rough and Polished Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for

Synthetic Diamonds by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Rough and Polished for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Synthetic Diamonds Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Middle East for 2022 (E)

Table 86: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Synthetic Diamonds by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel,

Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: Middle East Historic Review for Synthetic Diamonds by

Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of

Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic

Diamonds by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle

East Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 89: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Synthetic Diamonds by Type - Rough and Polished -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Middle East Historic Review for Synthetic Diamonds by

Type - Rough and Polished Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 91: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic

Diamonds by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Rough and Polished for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



IRAN

Table 92: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Synthetic Diamonds by Type - Rough and Polished - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Iran Historic Review for Synthetic Diamonds by Type -

Rough and Polished Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: Iran 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic Diamonds by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rough and

Polished for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ISRAEL

Table 95: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Synthetic Diamonds by Type - Rough and Polished - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Israel Historic Review for Synthetic Diamonds by Type -

Rough and Polished Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 97: Israel 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic Diamonds by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rough and

Polished for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 98: Saudi Arabia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Synthetic Diamonds by Type - Rough and Polished -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Synthetic Diamonds

by Type - Rough and Polished Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 100: Saudi Arabia 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic

Diamonds by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Rough and Polished for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 101: UAE Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Synthetic Diamonds by Type - Rough and Polished - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: UAE Historic Review for Synthetic Diamonds by Type -

Rough and Polished Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 103: UAE 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic Diamonds by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rough and

Polished for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 104: Rest of Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Synthetic Diamonds by Type - Rough and Polished -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 105: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Synthetic

Diamonds by Type - Rough and Polished Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 106: Rest of Middle East 15-Year Perspective for

Synthetic Diamonds by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Rough and Polished for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



AFRICA

Synthetic Diamonds Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Africa for 2022 (E)

Table 107: Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Synthetic Diamonds by Type - Rough and Polished - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: Africa Historic Review for Synthetic Diamonds by

Type - Rough and Polished Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 109: Africa 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic Diamonds by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rough and

Polished for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361348/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________