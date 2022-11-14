The Global Rings Market is expected to grow by $54.53 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.85% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Rings Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05873452/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the rings market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing number of promotional activities through social media, preference for premium rings, and growing preference for ring customization.

The rings market analysis includes the distribution channel segment and geographic landscape.



The rings market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• The Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increasing focus of vendors on brand endorsement as one of the prime reasons driving the rings market growth during the next few years. Also, emerging applications of augmented reality in the jewelry industry and increasing preference for ring designs inspired by different cultures will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the rings market covers the following areas:

• Rings market sizing

• Rings market forecast

• Rings market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading rings market vendors that include Aurum Jewellers, BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd., CaratLane, CHANEL Ltd., Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd., DAMIANI S.p.A., Emperor Watch and Jewelry Ltd, GIVA Jewellery, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd., Kering SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Malabar Gold and Diamonds, P. C. Chandra Gems Pvt. Ltd, Pandora AS, Riddles Group Inc., Signet Jewelers Ltd., Stuller Inc., Swarovski AG, Tiffany and Co, and Titan Company Ltd. Also, the rings market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05873452/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________