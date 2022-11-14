New York, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Synthetic Aperture Radars Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361347/?utm_source=GNW

Global Synthetic Aperture Radars Market to Reach $6 Billion by 2027



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Synthetic Aperture Radars estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. X Band, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 12.7% CAGR and reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the L Band segment is readjusted to a revised 11.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $854.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.7% CAGR



The Synthetic Aperture Radars market in the U.S. is estimated at US$854.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.3% and 8.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.1% CAGR.



C Band Segment to Record 10% CAGR



In the global C Band segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$387.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$762.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured) -

3vGeomatics

ARTEMIS, Inc.

BAE Systems PLC

Capella Space

Cobham PLC

Farmonaut Technologies Private Limited

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.

HawkEye 360, Inc.

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Lockheed Martin Corporation





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Synthetic Aperture Radar - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

