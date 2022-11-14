New York, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Synthetic Aperture Radars Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361347/?utm_source=GNW
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year
Global Synthetic Aperture Radars Market to Reach $6 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Synthetic Aperture Radars estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. X Band, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 12.7% CAGR and reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the L Band segment is readjusted to a revised 11.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $854.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.7% CAGR
The Synthetic Aperture Radars market in the U.S. is estimated at US$854.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.3% and 8.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.1% CAGR.
C Band Segment to Record 10% CAGR
In the global C Band segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$387.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$762.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured) -
3vGeomatics
ARTEMIS, Inc.
BAE Systems PLC
Capella Space
Cobham PLC
Farmonaut Technologies Private Limited
General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.
HawkEye 360, Inc.
Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.
Lockheed Martin Corporation
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361347/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Synthetic Aperture Radar - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Synthetic Aperture Radars by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Synthetic Aperture Radars by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic Aperture
Radars by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for X
Band by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for X Band by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for X Band by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for L
Band by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for L Band by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for L Band by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for C
Band by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for C Band by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for C Band by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for S
Band by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for S Band by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for S Band by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Frequency Bands by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Frequency Bands by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Frequency Bands
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ground by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Ground by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Ground by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Synthetic Aperture Radars Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for K /
Ku / Ka Band by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for K / Ku / Ka Band by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for K / Ku / Ka Band by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for UHF
/ VHF Band by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: World Historic Review for UHF / VHF Band by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for UHF / VHF Band by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Air-Borne by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: World Historic Review for Air-Borne by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 31: World 15-Year Perspective for Air-Borne by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Synthetic Aperture Radars Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022
(E)
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Synthetic Aperture Radars by Frequency Band - X Band, L Band, C
Band, S Band, K / Ku / Ka Band, UHF / VHF Band and Other
Frequency Bands - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA Historic Review for Synthetic Aperture Radars by
Frequency Band - X Band, L Band, C Band, S Band, K / Ku / Ka
Band, UHF / VHF Band and Other Frequency Bands Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 34: USA 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic Aperture Radars
by Frequency Band - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for X
Band, L Band, C Band, S Band, K / Ku / Ka Band, UHF / VHF Band
and Other Frequency Bands for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Synthetic Aperture Radars by Platform - Ground and Air-Borne -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA Historic Review for Synthetic Aperture Radars by
Platform - Ground and Air-Borne Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 37: USA 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic Aperture Radars
by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ground
and Air-Borne for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Synthetic Aperture Radars by Frequency Band - X Band, L Band, C
Band, S Band, K / Ku / Ka Band, UHF / VHF Band and Other
Frequency Bands - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Synthetic Aperture Radars
by Frequency Band - X Band, L Band, C Band, S Band, K / Ku / Ka
Band, UHF / VHF Band and Other Frequency Bands Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 40: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic Aperture
Radars by Frequency Band - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for X Band, L Band, C Band, S Band, K / Ku / Ka Band, UHF / VHF
Band and Other Frequency Bands for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Synthetic Aperture Radars by Platform - Ground and Air-Borne -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Synthetic Aperture Radars
by Platform - Ground and Air-Borne Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic Aperture
Radars by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Ground and Air-Borne for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Synthetic Aperture Radars Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Synthetic Aperture Radars by Frequency Band - X Band, L Band, C
Band, S Band, K / Ku / Ka Band, UHF / VHF Band and Other
Frequency Bands - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Synthetic Aperture Radars
by Frequency Band - X Band, L Band, C Band, S Band, K / Ku / Ka
Band, UHF / VHF Band and Other Frequency Bands Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic Aperture
Radars by Frequency Band - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for X Band, L Band, C Band, S Band, K / Ku / Ka Band, UHF / VHF
Band and Other Frequency Bands for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Synthetic Aperture Radars by Platform - Ground and Air-Borne -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Synthetic Aperture Radars
by Platform - Ground and Air-Borne Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic Aperture
Radars by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Ground and Air-Borne for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Synthetic Aperture Radars Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Synthetic Aperture Radars by Frequency Band - X Band, L Band, C
Band, S Band, K / Ku / Ka Band, UHF / VHF Band and Other
Frequency Bands - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: China Historic Review for Synthetic Aperture Radars
by Frequency Band - X Band, L Band, C Band, S Band, K / Ku / Ka
Band, UHF / VHF Band and Other Frequency Bands Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: China 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic Aperture
Radars by Frequency Band - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for X Band, L Band, C Band, S Band, K / Ku / Ka Band, UHF / VHF
Band and Other Frequency Bands for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Synthetic Aperture Radars by Platform - Ground and Air-Borne -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: China Historic Review for Synthetic Aperture Radars
by Platform - Ground and Air-Borne Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: China 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic Aperture
Radars by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Ground and Air-Borne for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Synthetic Aperture Radars Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Synthetic Aperture Radars by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Synthetic Aperture Radars
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic Aperture
Radars by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Synthetic Aperture Radars by Frequency Band - X Band, L Band, C
Band, S Band, K / Ku / Ka Band, UHF / VHF Band and Other
Frequency Bands - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Synthetic Aperture Radars
by Frequency Band - X Band, L Band, C Band, S Band, K / Ku / Ka
Band, UHF / VHF Band and Other Frequency Bands Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic Aperture
Radars by Frequency Band - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for X Band, L Band, C Band, S Band, K / Ku / Ka Band, UHF / VHF
Band and Other Frequency Bands for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Synthetic Aperture Radars by Platform - Ground and Air-Borne -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Synthetic Aperture Radars
by Platform - Ground and Air-Borne Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic Aperture
Radars by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Ground and Air-Borne for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Synthetic Aperture Radars Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Synthetic Aperture Radars by Frequency Band - X Band, L Band, C
Band, S Band, K / Ku / Ka Band, UHF / VHF Band and Other
Frequency Bands - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: France Historic Review for Synthetic Aperture Radars
by Frequency Band - X Band, L Band, C Band, S Band, K / Ku / Ka
Band, UHF / VHF Band and Other Frequency Bands Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: France 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic Aperture
Radars by Frequency Band - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for X Band, L Band, C Band, S Band, K / Ku / Ka Band, UHF / VHF
Band and Other Frequency Bands for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 68: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Synthetic Aperture Radars by Platform - Ground and Air-Borne -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: France Historic Review for Synthetic Aperture Radars
by Platform - Ground and Air-Borne Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: France 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic Aperture
Radars by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Ground and Air-Borne for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Synthetic Aperture Radars Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Synthetic Aperture Radars by Frequency Band - X Band, L Band, C
Band, S Band, K / Ku / Ka Band, UHF / VHF Band and Other
Frequency Bands - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Synthetic Aperture Radars
by Frequency Band - X Band, L Band, C Band, S Band, K / Ku / Ka
Band, UHF / VHF Band and Other Frequency Bands Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic Aperture
Radars by Frequency Band - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for X Band, L Band, C Band, S Band, K / Ku / Ka Band, UHF / VHF
Band and Other Frequency Bands for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 74: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Synthetic Aperture Radars by Platform - Ground and Air-Borne -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: Germany Historic Review for Synthetic Aperture Radars
by Platform - Ground and Air-Borne Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic Aperture
Radars by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Ground and Air-Borne for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Synthetic Aperture Radars by Frequency Band - X Band, L Band, C
Band, S Band, K / Ku / Ka Band, UHF / VHF Band and Other
Frequency Bands - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Synthetic Aperture Radars
by Frequency Band - X Band, L Band, C Band, S Band, K / Ku / Ka
Band, UHF / VHF Band and Other Frequency Bands Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic Aperture
Radars by Frequency Band - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for X Band, L Band, C Band, S Band, K / Ku / Ka Band, UHF / VHF
Band and Other Frequency Bands for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 80: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Synthetic Aperture Radars by Platform - Ground and Air-Borne -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: Italy Historic Review for Synthetic Aperture Radars
by Platform - Ground and Air-Borne Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic Aperture
Radars by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Ground and Air-Borne for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Synthetic Aperture Radars Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022
(E)
Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Synthetic Aperture Radars by Frequency Band - X Band, L Band, C
Band, S Band, K / Ku / Ka Band, UHF / VHF Band and Other
Frequency Bands - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: UK Historic Review for Synthetic Aperture Radars by
Frequency Band - X Band, L Band, C Band, S Band, K / Ku / Ka
Band, UHF / VHF Band and Other Frequency Bands Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: UK 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic Aperture Radars
by Frequency Band - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for X
Band, L Band, C Band, S Band, K / Ku / Ka Band, UHF / VHF Band
and Other Frequency Bands for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Synthetic Aperture Radars by Platform - Ground and Air-Borne -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: UK Historic Review for Synthetic Aperture Radars by
Platform - Ground and Air-Borne Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 88: UK 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic Aperture Radars
by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ground
and Air-Borne for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 89: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Synthetic Aperture Radars by Frequency Band - X Band, L
Band, C Band, S Band, K / Ku / Ka Band, UHF / VHF Band and
Other Frequency Bands - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Synthetic Aperture
Radars by Frequency Band - X Band, L Band, C Band, S Band, K /
Ku / Ka Band, UHF / VHF Band and Other Frequency Bands Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic
Aperture Radars by Frequency Band - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for X Band, L Band, C Band, S Band, K / Ku / Ka
Band, UHF / VHF Band and Other Frequency Bands for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 92: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Synthetic Aperture Radars by Platform - Ground and
Air-Borne - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Synthetic Aperture
Radars by Platform - Ground and Air-Borne Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic
Aperture Radars by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Ground and Air-Borne for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Synthetic Aperture Radars Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Synthetic Aperture Radars by Frequency Band - X Band, L
Band, C Band, S Band, K / Ku / Ka Band, UHF / VHF Band and
Other Frequency Bands - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Synthetic Aperture
Radars by Frequency Band - X Band, L Band, C Band, S Band, K /
Ku / Ka Band, UHF / VHF Band and Other Frequency Bands Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic
Aperture Radars by Frequency Band - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for X Band, L Band, C Band, S Band, K / Ku / Ka
Band, UHF / VHF Band and Other Frequency Bands for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Synthetic Aperture Radars by Platform - Ground and
Air-Borne - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Synthetic Aperture
Radars by Platform - Ground and Air-Borne Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic
Aperture Radars by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Ground and Air-Borne for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 101: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Synthetic Aperture Radars by Frequency Band - X Band, L
Band, C Band, S Band, K / Ku / Ka Band, UHF / VHF Band and
Other Frequency Bands - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Rest of World Historic Review for Synthetic Aperture
Radars by Frequency Band - X Band, L Band, C Band, S Band, K /
Ku / Ka Band, UHF / VHF Band and Other Frequency Bands Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic
Aperture Radars by Frequency Band - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for X Band, L Band, C Band, S Band, K / Ku / Ka
Band, UHF / VHF Band and Other Frequency Bands for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 104: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Synthetic Aperture Radars by Platform - Ground and
Air-Borne - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: Rest of World Historic Review for Synthetic Aperture
Radars by Platform - Ground and Air-Borne Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 106: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic
Aperture Radars by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Ground and Air-Borne for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361347/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Synthetic Aperture Radars Market to Reach $6 Billion by 2027
Abstract: What’s New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Synthetic Aperture Radars Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361347/?utm_source=GNW