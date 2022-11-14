The Global Architectural Engineering and Construction Solutions (AECS) Market is expected to grow by $6.41 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Architectural Engineering and Construction Solutions (AECS) Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05873397/?utm_source=GNW

41 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period. Our report on the architectural engineering and construction solutions (AECS) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing requirements for large-scale project management, reduction in design time, and growth of global construction industry.

The architectural engineering and construction solutions (AECS) market analysis includes the product and deployment segments and geographic landscape.



The architectural engineering and construction solutions (AECS) market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Software

• Services



By Deployment

• On-premise

• Cloud-based



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing popularity of cloud-based AECS as one of the prime reasons driving the architectural engineering and construction solutions (AECS) market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing investment in intelligent processing and the application of lean management in construction management will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the architectural engineering and construction solutions (AECS) market covers the following areas:

• Architectural engineering and construction solutions (AECS) market sizing

• Architectural engineering and construction solutions (AECS) market forecast

• Architectural engineering and construction solutions (AECS) market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading architectural engineering and construction solutions (AECS) market vendors that include 4M Group, ACCA software Spa, ANSYS Inc., Autodesk Inc, AVEVA Group Plc, Bentley Systems Inc., CYPE Ingenieros SA, Dassault Systemes SE, Esri, GEOTEC Software Inc., Hexagon AB, Innovaya LLC, Integrated Environmental Solutions Ltd., Nemetschek SE, Newforma Inc., Oracle Corp., Procore Technologies Inc., Trimble Inc., Virtual Build Technologies, and Construsoft B.V. Also, the architectural engineering and construction solutions (AECS) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05873397/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________