New York, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Statins Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361328/?utm_source=GNW
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year
Global Statins Market to Reach $15.2 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Statins estimated at US$13.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.2 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 1.6% over the period 2020-2027. Synthetic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 1.8% CAGR and reach US$10.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Natural segment is readjusted to a revised 1.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 2% CAGR
The Statins market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 1.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.1% and 1.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured) -
Centrient Pharmaceuticals
Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc.
Pfizer, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361328/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Statin - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022
(E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Statins by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Statins by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Statins by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Statins Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2027
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Synthetic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 6: World Historic Review for Synthetic by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 7: World 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Natural by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 9: World Historic Review for Natural by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 15-Year Perspective for Natural by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lovastatin by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World Historic Review for Lovastatin by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 13: World 15-Year Perspective for Lovastatin by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fluvastatin by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for Fluvastatin by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for Fluvastatin by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Astrovastatin by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Astrovastatin by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Astrovastatin by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pravastatin by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Pravastatin by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for Pravastatin by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Drug Classes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Other Drug Classes by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Drug Classes by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Statins Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Statins by Type - Synthetic and Natural - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 27: USA Historic Review for Statins by Type - Synthetic
and Natural Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 28: USA 15-Year Perspective for Statins by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic and Natural
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Statins by Drug Class - Lovastatin, Fluvastatin, Astrovastatin,
Pravastatin and Other Drug Classes - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 30: USA Historic Review for Statins by Drug Class -
Lovastatin, Fluvastatin, Astrovastatin, Pravastatin and Other
Drug Classes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 31: USA 15-Year Perspective for Statins by Drug Class -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lovastatin,
Fluvastatin, Astrovastatin, Pravastatin and Other Drug Classes
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Statins by Type - Synthetic and Natural - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Statins by Type -
Synthetic and Natural Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 34: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Statins by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic and Natural
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Statins by Drug Class - Lovastatin, Fluvastatin, Astrovastatin,
Pravastatin and Other Drug Classes - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Statins by Drug Class -
Lovastatin, Fluvastatin, Astrovastatin, Pravastatin and Other
Drug Classes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 37: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Statins by Drug Class -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lovastatin,
Fluvastatin, Astrovastatin, Pravastatin and Other Drug Classes
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Statins Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Statins by Type - Synthetic and Natural - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Statins by Type - Synthetic
and Natural Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 40: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Statins by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic and Natural
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Statins by Drug Class - Lovastatin, Fluvastatin, Astrovastatin,
Pravastatin and Other Drug Classes - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Statins by Drug Class -
Lovastatin, Fluvastatin, Astrovastatin, Pravastatin and Other
Drug Classes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Statins by Drug Class -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lovastatin,
Fluvastatin, Astrovastatin, Pravastatin and Other Drug Classes
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Statins Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Statins by Type - Synthetic and Natural - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 45: China Historic Review for Statins by Type - Synthetic
and Natural Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: China 15-Year Perspective for Statins by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic and Natural
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Statins by Drug Class - Lovastatin, Fluvastatin, Astrovastatin,
Pravastatin and Other Drug Classes - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 48: China Historic Review for Statins by Drug Class -
Lovastatin, Fluvastatin, Astrovastatin, Pravastatin and Other
Drug Classes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: China 15-Year Perspective for Statins by Drug Class -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lovastatin,
Fluvastatin, Astrovastatin, Pravastatin and Other Drug Classes
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Statins Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Statins by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Statins by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Statins by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France,
Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Statins by Type - Synthetic and Natural - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Statins by Type -
Synthetic and Natural Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Statins by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic and Natural
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Statins by Drug Class - Lovastatin, Fluvastatin, Astrovastatin,
Pravastatin and Other Drug Classes - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Statins by Drug Class -
Lovastatin, Fluvastatin, Astrovastatin, Pravastatin and Other
Drug Classes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Statins by Drug Class -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lovastatin,
Fluvastatin, Astrovastatin, Pravastatin and Other Drug Classes
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Statins Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Statins by Type - Synthetic and Natural - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 60: France Historic Review for Statins by Type -
Synthetic and Natural Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: France 15-Year Perspective for Statins by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic and Natural
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Statins by Drug Class - Lovastatin, Fluvastatin, Astrovastatin,
Pravastatin and Other Drug Classes - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 63: France Historic Review for Statins by Drug Class -
Lovastatin, Fluvastatin, Astrovastatin, Pravastatin and Other
Drug Classes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: France 15-Year Perspective for Statins by Drug Class -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lovastatin,
Fluvastatin, Astrovastatin, Pravastatin and Other Drug Classes
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Statins Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Statins by Type - Synthetic and Natural - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Statins by Type -
Synthetic and Natural Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Statins by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic and Natural
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Statins by Drug Class - Lovastatin, Fluvastatin, Astrovastatin,
Pravastatin and Other Drug Classes - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Statins by Drug Class -
Lovastatin, Fluvastatin, Astrovastatin, Pravastatin and Other
Drug Classes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Statins by Drug Class -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lovastatin,
Fluvastatin, Astrovastatin, Pravastatin and Other Drug Classes
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Statins by Type - Synthetic and Natural - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Statins by Type - Synthetic
and Natural Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Statins by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic and Natural
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Statins by Drug Class - Lovastatin, Fluvastatin, Astrovastatin,
Pravastatin and Other Drug Classes - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Statins by Drug Class -
Lovastatin, Fluvastatin, Astrovastatin, Pravastatin and Other
Drug Classes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Statins by Drug Class -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lovastatin,
Fluvastatin, Astrovastatin, Pravastatin and Other Drug Classes
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Statins Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Statins
by Type - Synthetic and Natural - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 78: UK Historic Review for Statins by Type - Synthetic
and Natural Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: UK 15-Year Perspective for Statins by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic and Natural
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Statins
by Drug Class - Lovastatin, Fluvastatin, Astrovastatin,
Pravastatin and Other Drug Classes - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 81: UK Historic Review for Statins by Drug Class -
Lovastatin, Fluvastatin, Astrovastatin, Pravastatin and Other
Drug Classes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: UK 15-Year Perspective for Statins by Drug Class -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lovastatin,
Fluvastatin, Astrovastatin, Pravastatin and Other Drug Classes
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 83: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Statins by Type - Synthetic and Natural - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Statins by Type -
Synthetic and Natural Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Statins by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic and
Natural for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 86: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Statins by Drug Class - Lovastatin, Fluvastatin,
Astrovastatin, Pravastatin and Other Drug Classes - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Statins by Drug
Class - Lovastatin, Fluvastatin, Astrovastatin, Pravastatin and
Other Drug Classes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Statins by
Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Lovastatin, Fluvastatin, Astrovastatin, Pravastatin and Other
Drug Classes for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Statins Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Statins by Type - Synthetic and Natural - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Statins by Type -
Synthetic and Natural Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Statins by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic and Natural
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Statins by Drug Class - Lovastatin, Fluvastatin,
Astrovastatin, Pravastatin and Other Drug Classes - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Statins by Drug
Class - Lovastatin, Fluvastatin, Astrovastatin, Pravastatin and
Other Drug Classes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Statins by Drug
Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lovastatin,
Fluvastatin, Astrovastatin, Pravastatin and Other Drug Classes
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 95: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Statins by Type - Synthetic and Natural - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of World Historic Review for Statins by Type -
Synthetic and Natural Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Statins by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic and Natural
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 98: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Statins by Drug Class - Lovastatin, Fluvastatin,
Astrovastatin, Pravastatin and Other Drug Classes - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of World Historic Review for Statins by Drug
Class - Lovastatin, Fluvastatin, Astrovastatin, Pravastatin and
Other Drug Classes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Statins by
Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Lovastatin, Fluvastatin, Astrovastatin, Pravastatin and Other
Drug Classes for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361328/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Statins Market to Reach $15.2 Billion by 2027
Abstract: What’s New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Statins Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361328/?utm_source=GNW