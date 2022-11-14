New York, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Statins Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361328/?utm_source=GNW

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year



Global Statins Market to Reach $15.2 Billion by 2027



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Statins estimated at US$13.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.2 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 1.6% over the period 2020-2027. Synthetic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 1.8% CAGR and reach US$10.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Natural segment is readjusted to a revised 1.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 2% CAGR



The Statins market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 1.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.1% and 1.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured) -

Centrient Pharmaceuticals

Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361328/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Statin - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022

(E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Statins by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Statins by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Statins by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets

for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Statins Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2027



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Synthetic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World Historic Review for Synthetic by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 7: World 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Natural by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 9: World Historic Review for Natural by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 15-Year Perspective for Natural by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lovastatin by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World Historic Review for Lovastatin by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 13: World 15-Year Perspective for Lovastatin by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fluvastatin by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 15: World Historic Review for Fluvastatin by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for Fluvastatin by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Astrovastatin by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: World Historic Review for Astrovastatin by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Astrovastatin by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pravastatin by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 21: World Historic Review for Pravastatin by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for Pravastatin by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Drug Classes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: World Historic Review for Other Drug Classes by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Drug Classes by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Statins Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Statins by Type - Synthetic and Natural - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 27: USA Historic Review for Statins by Type - Synthetic

and Natural Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 28: USA 15-Year Perspective for Statins by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic and Natural

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Statins by Drug Class - Lovastatin, Fluvastatin, Astrovastatin,

Pravastatin and Other Drug Classes - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 30: USA Historic Review for Statins by Drug Class -

Lovastatin, Fluvastatin, Astrovastatin, Pravastatin and Other

Drug Classes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 31: USA 15-Year Perspective for Statins by Drug Class -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lovastatin,

Fluvastatin, Astrovastatin, Pravastatin and Other Drug Classes

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Statins by Type - Synthetic and Natural - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Statins by Type -

Synthetic and Natural Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 34: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Statins by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic and Natural

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Statins by Drug Class - Lovastatin, Fluvastatin, Astrovastatin,

Pravastatin and Other Drug Classes - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Statins by Drug Class -

Lovastatin, Fluvastatin, Astrovastatin, Pravastatin and Other

Drug Classes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 37: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Statins by Drug Class -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lovastatin,

Fluvastatin, Astrovastatin, Pravastatin and Other Drug Classes

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Statins Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Statins by Type - Synthetic and Natural - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Statins by Type - Synthetic

and Natural Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 40: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Statins by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic and Natural

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Statins by Drug Class - Lovastatin, Fluvastatin, Astrovastatin,

Pravastatin and Other Drug Classes - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Statins by Drug Class -

Lovastatin, Fluvastatin, Astrovastatin, Pravastatin and Other

Drug Classes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Statins by Drug Class -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lovastatin,

Fluvastatin, Astrovastatin, Pravastatin and Other Drug Classes

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Statins Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Statins by Type - Synthetic and Natural - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 45: China Historic Review for Statins by Type - Synthetic

and Natural Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: China 15-Year Perspective for Statins by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic and Natural

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Statins by Drug Class - Lovastatin, Fluvastatin, Astrovastatin,

Pravastatin and Other Drug Classes - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 48: China Historic Review for Statins by Drug Class -

Lovastatin, Fluvastatin, Astrovastatin, Pravastatin and Other

Drug Classes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: China 15-Year Perspective for Statins by Drug Class -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lovastatin,

Fluvastatin, Astrovastatin, Pravastatin and Other Drug Classes

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Statins Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Statins by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Statins by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Statins by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France,

Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Statins by Type - Synthetic and Natural - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Statins by Type -

Synthetic and Natural Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Statins by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic and Natural

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Statins by Drug Class - Lovastatin, Fluvastatin, Astrovastatin,

Pravastatin and Other Drug Classes - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Statins by Drug Class -

Lovastatin, Fluvastatin, Astrovastatin, Pravastatin and Other

Drug Classes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 58: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Statins by Drug Class -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lovastatin,

Fluvastatin, Astrovastatin, Pravastatin and Other Drug Classes

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Statins Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Statins by Type - Synthetic and Natural - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 60: France Historic Review for Statins by Type -

Synthetic and Natural Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: France 15-Year Perspective for Statins by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic and Natural

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Statins by Drug Class - Lovastatin, Fluvastatin, Astrovastatin,

Pravastatin and Other Drug Classes - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 63: France Historic Review for Statins by Drug Class -

Lovastatin, Fluvastatin, Astrovastatin, Pravastatin and Other

Drug Classes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: France 15-Year Perspective for Statins by Drug Class -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lovastatin,

Fluvastatin, Astrovastatin, Pravastatin and Other Drug Classes

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Statins Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Statins by Type - Synthetic and Natural - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Statins by Type -

Synthetic and Natural Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Statins by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic and Natural

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Statins by Drug Class - Lovastatin, Fluvastatin, Astrovastatin,

Pravastatin and Other Drug Classes - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Statins by Drug Class -

Lovastatin, Fluvastatin, Astrovastatin, Pravastatin and Other

Drug Classes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Statins by Drug Class -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lovastatin,

Fluvastatin, Astrovastatin, Pravastatin and Other Drug Classes

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Statins by Type - Synthetic and Natural - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Statins by Type - Synthetic

and Natural Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Statins by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic and Natural

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Statins by Drug Class - Lovastatin, Fluvastatin, Astrovastatin,

Pravastatin and Other Drug Classes - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Statins by Drug Class -

Lovastatin, Fluvastatin, Astrovastatin, Pravastatin and Other

Drug Classes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Statins by Drug Class -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lovastatin,

Fluvastatin, Astrovastatin, Pravastatin and Other Drug Classes

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Statins Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Statins

by Type - Synthetic and Natural - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 78: UK Historic Review for Statins by Type - Synthetic

and Natural Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 79: UK 15-Year Perspective for Statins by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic and Natural

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Statins

by Drug Class - Lovastatin, Fluvastatin, Astrovastatin,

Pravastatin and Other Drug Classes - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 81: UK Historic Review for Statins by Drug Class -

Lovastatin, Fluvastatin, Astrovastatin, Pravastatin and Other

Drug Classes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: UK 15-Year Perspective for Statins by Drug Class -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lovastatin,

Fluvastatin, Astrovastatin, Pravastatin and Other Drug Classes

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 83: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Statins by Type - Synthetic and Natural - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Statins by Type -

Synthetic and Natural Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Statins by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic and

Natural for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 86: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Statins by Drug Class - Lovastatin, Fluvastatin,

Astrovastatin, Pravastatin and Other Drug Classes - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Statins by Drug

Class - Lovastatin, Fluvastatin, Astrovastatin, Pravastatin and

Other Drug Classes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Statins by

Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Lovastatin, Fluvastatin, Astrovastatin, Pravastatin and Other

Drug Classes for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Statins Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 89: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Statins by Type - Synthetic and Natural - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Statins by Type -

Synthetic and Natural Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Statins by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic and Natural

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 92: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Statins by Drug Class - Lovastatin, Fluvastatin,

Astrovastatin, Pravastatin and Other Drug Classes - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Statins by Drug

Class - Lovastatin, Fluvastatin, Astrovastatin, Pravastatin and

Other Drug Classes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Statins by Drug

Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lovastatin,

Fluvastatin, Astrovastatin, Pravastatin and Other Drug Classes

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 95: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Statins by Type - Synthetic and Natural - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of World Historic Review for Statins by Type -

Synthetic and Natural Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 97: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Statins by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic and Natural

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 98: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Statins by Drug Class - Lovastatin, Fluvastatin,

Astrovastatin, Pravastatin and Other Drug Classes - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of World Historic Review for Statins by Drug

Class - Lovastatin, Fluvastatin, Astrovastatin, Pravastatin and

Other Drug Classes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Statins by

Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Lovastatin, Fluvastatin, Astrovastatin, Pravastatin and Other

Drug Classes for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361328/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________