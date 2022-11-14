TRILLION ENERGY PROVIDES OPERATIONAL UPDATE FOR SASB GAS FIELD

Vancouver, B.C., Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trillion Energy International Inc. (“Trillion” or the “Company”) (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) (Frankfurt: Z62) is pleased to announce that gas sales have commenced from its first new well (South Akcakoca) and that the borehole for Akcakoca-3 has now been cleared of old wireline through a fishing operation and cleaned, readied for the planned re-perforation operation this week.



An operation to fish the junk from the Akcakoca-3 well has now been successfully completed. After five days, our crew recovered over 600 kgs of lost cable, mill out the old packer and cleared the wellbore. All the lost cable above the packer was recovered, and the old packer was pushed down below the deepest perforation interval.

The Akcakoca-3 borehole is now ready for the re-perforation, including the remaining gas-bearing zones totaling approximately 34 meters of pay. Perforations are anticipated to be completed later this week, with production commencing shortly thereafter.

Natural gas sales have commenced from South Akcakoca-2, which was put on initial production rates averaging approximately 3.0 MMcf/d between November 4th to 10th. The Company is monitoring production characteristics of the well and is planning to gradually increase production rates over time.

Arthur Halleran stated:

“We are pleased to have achieved gas sales from South Akcakoca-2 ahead of schedule in cooperation with our partner, TPAO. During testing, no gas was vented to the atmosphere as the gas flow was contained within the pipeline production system. This Akcakoca-3 fishing operation could not be done earlier, as the Uranus rig was required due to the mechanical challenges faced. We look forward to perforating and putting the well back on production this week.”

