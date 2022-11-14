Automotive Glass Market Size/Share Worth $30.6 Billion by 2028 at 5.1% CAGR | Latest Automotive Industry News by Markets N Research

Chicago, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report "Automotive Glass Market By Glass Type (Laminated Glass, Tempered Glass and Others), Technology (Active Smart Glass (Suspended Particle Device (SPD), Electrochromic (EC), Smart Glass Application (Dimmable Mirrors, Windshields, Sunroofs, and Sidelites/Backlites), Application (Windshield, Sidelite, Backlite, Sideview Mirror and Rearview Mirror), Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, LCV, Bus and Truck), EV Type (BEV, PHEV and FCEV), Aftermarket (Passenger Car and Commercial Vehicle), Material Type (IR-PVB, Metal-coated Glass, Tinted Glass and Others), Windscreen Type (Head-Up Display, Windscreens With ADAS, Windscreens with Rain Sensors, Heated Windscreens, and Water-Repellent Windscreens) and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) – Global Forecast to 2028"; states that The Automotive Glass market is projected to grow from USD 23.1 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 31.1 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Sales of automotive glass is anticipated to rise as the global automobile market expands and SUV sales rise. A further factor anticipated to increase demand is the release of smart glass and embedded connective technology devices. Manufacturers are compelled to provide novel automotive glass products by the industry's technological breakthroughs and the growing emphasis on vehicle aesthetics and design. During the assessment, such innovations are anticipated to accelerate market expansion.

List of Key Players in Automotive Glass:

AGC Inc.

Central Glass Co. Ltd.

Corning Incorporated

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd.

Guardian Industries

Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

Saint-Gobain

Taiwan Glass Ind Corp

Xinyi Glass Holdings Co. Ltd.

ÅžiÅŸecam Group.

Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities in Automotive Glass Market:

Drivers: Stringent safety norms imposed by the government

Restraints: High cost and intensive capital investment

Opportunities: Increased demand for luxury car

Recent Developments

In July 2022, through the acquisition of Kaycan Ltd. (Canada), Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. expanded its building products with technology from Kaycan Ltd . Furthermore, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. expects the acquisition to strengthen its position in the North American market.

. Furthermore, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. expects the acquisition to strengthen its position in the North American market. In October 2021, Webasto showed off its roof sensor module , which has sensors, cameras, and related functions and visually appealingly uses Lidar technology.



, which has sensors, cameras, and related functions and visually appealingly uses Lidar technology. In May 2021, Wideye, AGC Automotive's European business, announced the formation of Wideye Rhino, a company focused on creating sensor protection glass solutions for non-automotive applications.



Automotive Glass Market Scope:

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2021 Historical Year 2018 – 2020 Forecast Year 2022 – 2028 Segments Covered By Glass Type, By Technology, By Smart Glass Application, By Application, By E.V. Type, By Aftermarket, By Material Type, By Windscreen Type Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2029 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and Rest of World

Automotive Glass Market Segmentation:

Global Automotive Glass Market – By Glass Type

Laminated Glass

Tempered Glass

Others

Global Automotive Glass Market – By Technology

Active Smart Glass Suspended Particle Device (SPD) Electrochromic (E.C.) Liquid Crystal (L.C.)/Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystal (PDLC)

Passive Glass Photochromic Thermochromic



Global Automotive Glass Market – By Smart Glass Application

Dimmable Mirrors

Windshields

Sunroofs

Sidelites/Backlites

Global Automotive Glass Market – By Application

Windshield

Sidelite

Backlite

Sideview Mirror

Rearview Mirror

Global Automotive Glass Market – By Vehicle Type

Passenger Car

LCV

Bus

Truck

Global Automotive Glass Market – By E.V. Type

BEV

PHEV

FCEV

Global Automotive Glass Market – By Aftermarket

Passenger Car

Commercial vehicle

Global Automotive Glass Market – By Material Type

IR-PVB

Metal-coated Glass

Tinted Glass

Others

Global Automotive Glass Market – By Windscreen Type

Head-Up Display

Windscreens With ADAS

Windscreens with Rain Sensors

Heated Windscreens

Water-Repellent Windscreens

The tempered glass segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR from 2022 to 2028

The tempered glass market is predicted to expand rapidly over the forecast period. Tempered glass is well-known for its high rigidity, which protects vehicle occupants in an accident. Tempered glass is commonly used in passenger car windows, while laminated glass is utilized in windshields. Increased safety restrictions on automotive glass and increased passenger vehicle sales will aid in penetrating tempered glass in automobile manufacturing.

The sidelites segment in the automotive glass market is expected to be the fastest-growing node size segment during the forecast period

The sidelites segment revenue is anticipated to increase significantly. The sidelites automotive glass shields the driver and passengers from UV rays, wind, debris, and harsh weather. Automotive glass producers are also developing sidelites glass that can maintain a cool interior regardless of the outside temperature. The demand for sidelites glass, which not only offers protection but also improves the aesthetic appeal of the automobile, is fuelled further by the production of electric vehicles.

Sunroof category of automotive glass market to record highest CAGR from 2022 TO 2028

The sunroof sector is expected to grow significantly in the automotive glass market. A sunroof gives more control over how much light can enter the car. Market expansion in this sector is probably driven by rising investments by new market entrants and the demand for energy-efficient products. Additionally, several governments, particularly those in developing nations, actively promote environmentally friendly automobiles to comply with ever-stricter emission standards. For instance, Panasonic created a 180-W solar photovoltaic car roof for the Toyota Prius plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), which is predicted to boost vehicle economy by up to 10%. Hence, numerous investments by market players and government financing have spurred the progress of solar sunroof technology, likely to fuel the sunroof segment expansion.

Regional Insights-

Asia Pacific to hold the largest automotive glass market share from 2022 to 2028

The Asia Pacific to hold the largest automotive glass market share from 2022 to 2028 due to the region's rapid increase in vehicle manufacturing. The strong economic expansion, increasing disposable income, and consequent rise in the region's need for commercial cars all contribute to the growth. The region's automotive glass market is expanding due to increased investments in the automotive sector. Furthermore, the world's largest auto manufacturer in China. The region's automotive glass market is expanding as a result of the large economic resources available for the assembly and production of automotive parts in China and India, the presence of well-established glass manufacturing companies, expanding R&D capabilities, and the construction of several new production facilities in China to meet the expanding demand for electric vehicles. For instance, in November 2019, a joint venture agreement was signed between SAIC and Volkswagen to establish its first manufacturing facility in Anting, China. Production started there in October 2020 with a 300,000-unit capacity per year.

