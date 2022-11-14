Alabama and Mississippi Named EXIT’s Region of the Year

Woburn, MA, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the second consecutive year and third time overall, the team at EXIT Realty of Alabama and Mississippi were named International Region of the Year by EXIT Realty Corp. International. Troy and Kathy Dooley, Regional Owners, and Franke Joehl, Director of Operations, were presented with the award at the company’s Convention held recently at the Omni Amelia Island Plantation Resort, near Jacksonville, Florida.



The leadership team was recognized for exceptional growth and development in an area with a population of greater than seven million. “I am so incredibly thankful and proud to represent such fine leaders and EXIT Associates throughout our great states,” said Mr. Dooley. “I was proud to accept such a prestigious honor on behalf the hard-working people in our region. Our people truly make the difference as they change lives and create opportunities for the people they represent.”



The Dooleys acquired the subfranchisor rights to Mississippi in 2012 and were named Region of the Year in 2016. They acquired the rights to Alabama in 2017 and have aggressively expanded across both states in recent years. “Amidst the rapid expansion, there still remains tremendous opportunity to open EXIT Realty offices all across Alabama and Mississippi. 2023 promises to be another banner year with adding at least another twenty offices to our growing EXIT family,” said Mrs. Dooley.



“Troy and Kathy are true servant leaders attracting servant leaders,” said Tami Bonnell, Co-Chair, EXIT Realty Corp. International. “Their region has grown in every area, and they are building great leaders along the way.”



About EXIT Realty: EXIT Realty is a company founded and built on human potential. A full service, forward-thinking, real estate franchisor with offices across North America, EXIT has to-date paid out more than a half a billion dollars in single-level residual income to its associates. A portion of every transaction fee received by EXIT Realty Corp. International is applied to its charitable fund, and to-date, $7 million has been allocated to charity. For more information, please visit www.exitrealty.com and www.joinexitrealty.com.



