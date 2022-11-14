ADHD Online to Connect with Patients, Providers and Industry Experts at Annual International ADHD Conference

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teletherapy ADHD diagnosis and treatment company ADHD Online will connect in person with attendees of the 2022 Annual International Conference on ADHD in Dallas, Texas, this week. At the conference, ADHD Online will offer fun and impactful learning opportunities for ADHD patients, providers, and professionals with industry leaders and subject matter experts.

"We're excited to connect in person with influential members of the ADHD community," said Doug Landman, VP of Business Development. "Our company was founded to provide assessment, diagnosis, and treatment services to patients wherever and whenever they're comfortable, while strictly adhering to clinical and regulatory guidelines. Attending this annual conference allows us to meet directly with other key community members to answer questions and build relationships that will benefit the entire community."

At the booth, the company will connect attendees with providers and coaches to talk about resources and treatment. ADHD Online will also host discussions with subject matter experts on ADHD-related topics, including diagnosis, coping mechanisms, and organization for patients and providers.

Award-winning radio journalist and producer, and host of the ADHD podcast Refocused with Lindsay Guentzel, will also be at the event welcoming patients to join her in sharing their stories and experiences living with ADHD. "After launching Refocused in May, it became very clear to me that listeners were really looking for connection. People with ADHD need to know we aren't alone, and that there's someone out there that understands us and how complex living with ADHD can be," said Guentzel. "Getting to build that resource over the last six months has been the highlight of my career, and I can't wait to amplify new ADHD voices at the conference in Dallas."

The Minneapolis-based journalist just wrapped a month-long project called Refocused, Together that shared a new story from a person with ADHD every day throughout the month of October, including a handful of guests who will be joining her live in Dallas.

Those visiting the Refocused booth will also be able to take pictures in a photo booth featuring digital art from Dani Donovan, an influencer within the ADHD community with hundreds of thousands of followers combined on TikTok, Instagram, and her blog.

The annual international conference on ADHD, hosted by CHADD, ADDA, and the ACO, the three largest organizations supporting the ADHD community, will be held in Dallas, Texas, from Nov. 17-19 with an option to join virtually for those who can't attend in person.

People interested in attending the conference can learn more and register here: https://chadd.org/conference.

About ADHD Online

ADHD Online was founded in 2018 with the mission that everyone should have access to quality ADHD assessments regardless of who and where they are. The ADHD Online team is filled with industry experts across the United States who all share the same passion for ADHD and making sure patients have access to critical mental health services. ADHD Online is leading the way with being a critical voice for those who might be struggling with ADHD and is the only organization to offer HIPAA-secured ADHD assessments online with certified results from licensed psychologists. ADHD Online is active in all 50 states.

Contact Information:

Mike Albanese

mike.albanese@newswire.com



Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment