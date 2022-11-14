Treez Announces Advanced Access to New Enterprise Retail Analytics and Integration Hub Products for Cannabis Retailers

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treez , the leading enterprise commerce technology platform for the cannabis retail and supply chain industry, announces that the Company is offering exclusive advanced access to select cannabis retailers to experience its enhanced Retail Analytics and Integration Hub products. The innovative updates to the Treez platform—widely considered the leading enterprise commerce technology platform for cannabis retailers will be first introduced to the public at MJBiz Conference in Las Vegas, November 16-18, 2022, within booth #9207. As part of the unveiling, Treez will grant select retailers advanced access to the newly updated platform by the end of 2022.



Treez Integration Hub

The enhanced platform features the industry’s first-of-its-kind Integration Hub to meet the demands of growing independent retailers, as well as multi-location and multi-state operators to streamline integrations between their business systems. Treez Integration Hub unlocks access to integrations with best-in-breed technology providers from cannabis and beyond, including enterprise-grade CRMs, business intelligence, communications software, ERPs and supply chain software solutions. Retailers can now expect to leverage systems like Odoo, Salesforce, SAP, NetSuite, as well as, bring their own tools all through one integrated platform. By connecting these systems and the data that flows between them, Treez Integration Hub creates time savings and reduces labor hours by removing the need for retail employees to manually input or sync that data themselves.

Treez Retail Analytics

Rather than just providing a barrage of data for retailers to sift through and analyze, Treez’s new Retail Analytics product focuses on making data more usable and action-oriented natively within the point-of-sale. The tool reduces inventory issues and potential lost sales by empowering real-time decision making with real-time sales and inventory numbers. Treez designed the new data product with all aspects of the cannabis retail business in mind, creating solutions for both managers and employees through more streamlined reports and a gamified sales experience for the budtender. Treez has optimized purchasing and inventory management workflows as well with centralized visibility to products and inventory across the client’s retail footprint, scalable from one store to hundreds.

“We’re raising the bar in terms of what cannabis retailers, whether they are growing independents or larger multi-location multi-state operators, can do with a technology partner, and we’re excited to give a few retailers a sneak peek at what we believe is going to be a game changer for the industry,” said John Yang, CEO of Treez. “These new features and enhancements to our product and platform make data come to life as a workable business tool like never before. We’re helping clients create stakeholders at every level of their business with enhanced features that make sales, reporting and data more user-friendly, while empowering decision-makers with data-driven insights that lead to clearer business strategies. Connecting all of it with best-in-class integrations to software partners both inside and outside of the cannabis industry takes our platform to the next level and our clients’ businesses to new heights.”

Treez is offering Advanced Access as an exclusive first look and test drive for select cannabis retailers looking to get the most from their POS, reporting, inventory and enterprise systems. Retailers interested in the Treez Advanced Access Program should visit the Treez booth #9207 to see a live demo or can visit www.treez.io/early-access to request early access.

The announcement follows the Company's recent acquisition of Swifter, a payment solutions platform tailored to meet the unique needs of the cannabis industry. The Company also recently announced its expansion into eight new states in 2022, exceeding expansion projections made in February 2022 of entrance into five new markets by the end of the year. The acquisition and expansion support the Company’s strategy and mission to develop innovative technology to accelerate the growth of the cannabis industry, following its Series C funding round of $51 million in April 2022.

For more information about the Treez platform updates visit Treez at booth #9207 at the MJBiz Conference between November 16-18, 2022 or visit www.treez.io/early-access to request early access.

About Treez

Treez is the leading enterprise cloud commerce platform that streamlines retail and supply chain operations within the cannabis market. Through Treez's innovative technology and open API platform for retailers and brands, the company provides a robust breadth and depth of software and digital payments solutions, along with dedicated 24/7 customer support, required to operate a successful modern dispensary.

Solutions include point-of-sale, dispensary inventory management, omnichannel sales capabilities and multiple cashless payment options all on a mission-critical platform that ensures regulatory compliance across every supply chain transaction. The innovative technology also connects essential brands with their retailers through a centralized brand catalog with real-time market insights. The extensible open API platform provides smooth integration into a variety of best-of-breed solutions, including CRM, marketplace, cashless payments and data analytics across the partner ecosystem. Layered on top is a dedicated client success team and 24/7 customer support, giving retailers everything they need to grow their business.

For more information, visit https://www.treez.io/