Beyond Meat® and American Cancer Society to Advance Research on Plant-Based Meat and Cancer Prevention

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Meat, Inc., a leader in plant-based meat, and the American Cancer Society (ACS), today announced a multi-year agreement to advance research on plant-based meat and cancer prevention, as well as to help ACS continue to build the foundation of plant-based meat and diet data collection. The commitment aims to advance the understanding of how plant-based meats contribute to healthy diet patterns and their potential role in cancer prevention and is a crucial step towards long-term research in the plant-based protein field.



“American Cancer Society guidelines have long recommended a diet rich in plant foods with limited intake of processed and red meat,” said William L. Dahut, M.D., Chief Scientific Officer at the American Cancer Society. “While short-term research studies have shown that switching to plant-based meat improves risk factors for heart disease, including cholesterol levels and body weight, research in this area is still in its early stages, particularly in relation to cancer.”

Furthering Research in Cancer Prevention

The agreement will help enable a continuation of ACS’ ongoing data collection in its Cancer Prevention Study-3 (CPS-3) and help build a downstream cancer research portfolio that is critical to understanding whether plant-based proteins, including plant-based meat, can play a role in cancer prevention. ACS’ Cancer Prevention Studies help researchers identify cancer risk factors among its pool of more than 300,000 participants.

“We are honored to enter this agreement with the American Cancer Society, a leading authority on cancer research,” said Beyond Meat CEO Ethan Brown. “One of our core goals at Beyond Meat is to positively impact human health – and we’re committed to taking action by supporting trusted, scientific and evidence-based research on the benefits of shifting the protein at the center of the plate from animal-based meat to plant-based meat.”

Expanding Research on Plant-Based Meat

In 2020, the Stanford University School of Medicine announced the results of its SWAP-MEAT study. As published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition , researchers evaluated the impact of replacing animal-based meat with Beyond Meat’s plant-based meat over an eight week period on cholesterol levels (including LDL), heart disease risk factors including TMAO levels, and body weight, and found improvement in key health metrics when participants replaced animal-based meat with Beyond Meat’s plant-based meat.

“Beyond Meat and the American Cancer Society’s agreement is a critical step forward in conducting studies on cancer and plant-based meat in diets – a research area that has historically been lacking and builds upon the foundational research we’re doing as part of the Plant-Based Diet Initiative at the Stanford University School of Medicine,” said Christopher Gardner, PhD, Director of Nutrition Studies at the Stanford Prevention Research Center and the Rehnborg Farquhar Professor of Medicine at Stanford University.

The Link Between Red and Processed Meat and Cancer

Since 2015, the International Agency for Research on Cancer has classified red meat as a carcinogen that increases the risk of colorectal cancer , and recent studies also suggest a possible role of red and/or processed meats in increasing the risk of breast cancer and certain forms of prostate cancer .

For years, the American Cancer Society investigators conducted foundational work identifying the link of red and processed meat to cancer. This work contributed evidence to the World Health Organization's determination of red meat as probably carcinogenic to humans and processed meat as carcinogenic to humans. ACS guidelines point to evidence of a significant link between high red and processed meat consumption and an increased risk of colorectal cancer as the primary reason for the recommendation to limit those products.

The American Cancer Society currently recommends limiting processed meats, red meats and choosing alternative protein sources. Research has also provided consistent and compelling evidence that healthy diet patterns incorporating more plant-based foods are linked with lower cancer risk and mortality. Outside of tobacco use, the most important cancer risk factors that can be changed are body weight, diet, and physical activity.

Beyond Meat is not involved and does not have input in the research or data collection of the American Cancer Society.

To learn more about the research work of the American Cancer Society, visit cancer.org/research .

*The American Cancer Society does not endorse or support any product or service.

