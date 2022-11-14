The Global Consumer Battery Market is expected to grow by $9.7 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.15% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Consumer Battery Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05843293/?utm_source=GNW

15% during the forecast period. Our report on the consumer battery market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by supportive government regulations, growing penetration of consumer electronics, and increasing adoption of lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries.

The consumer battery market analysis includes segment and geographic landscape



The consumer battery market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Residential

• Commercial



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies technological developments as one of the prime reasons driving the consumer battery market growth during the next few years. Also, advancements in flexible batteries and alternatives of li-ion batteries will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the consumer battery market covers the following areas:

• Consumer battery market sizing

• Consumer battery market forecast

• Consumer battery market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading consumer battery market vendors that include Electrochem Automation Inc, EVE Energy Co. Ltd., Eveready Industries India Ltd., FDK Corp., GP International Ltd, Jiangmen TWD Technology Co. Ltd, Johnson Controls International Plc, Maxell Ltd, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Panasonic Industry Co. Ltd., Poly Plus Battery Co., Renata SA, Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Shenzhen PKCELL Battery Co. Ltd, Suzhou South Large Battery Co. Ltd., The BYD Motors Inc., Toshiba Corp., Ultralife Corp., VARTA Microbattery GmBH, and Duracell Inc. Also, the consumer battery market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

