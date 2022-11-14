New York, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sputter Coaters Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361324/?utm_source=GNW

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year



Global Sputter Coaters Market to Reach $903.5 Million by 2027



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Sputter Coaters estimated at US$617.3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$903.5 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Semiconductor, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.3% CAGR and reach US$416.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Metal segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $170 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR



The Sputter Coaters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$170 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$188.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$119.9 Million by the year 2027.



Glass Segment to Record 4.8% CAGR



In the global Glass segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$79.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$108.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 5.2% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 32 Featured) -

Atkinson Thin Film Systems, Inc.

CNI Technology

Cressington Scientific Instruments Ltd.

Denton Vacuum LLC

FHR Anlagenbau GmbH

Hind High Vacuum Company Pvt., Ltd.

Hitachi High-Tech Corporation

Hitachi Ltd.

Impact Coatings AB

Jiangyin Entret Coating Technology Co, Ltd.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361324/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Sputter Coater - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sputter Coaters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Sputter Coaters by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Sputter Coaters by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Semiconductor by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Semiconductor by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Semiconductor by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Metal by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Metal by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Glass by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Glass by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Glass by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Substrate Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Substrate Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Substrate Types

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electronics & Semiconductor by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Electronics & Semiconductor

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Electronics &

Semiconductor by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Institutes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Institutes by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Institutes by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Sputter Coaters Market Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Sputter Coaters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sputter Coaters by Substrate Type - Semiconductor, Metal, Glass

and Other Substrate Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 30: USA Historic Review for Sputter Coaters by Substrate

Type - Semiconductor, Metal, Glass and Other Substrate Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 31: USA 15-Year Perspective for Sputter Coaters by

Substrate Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Semiconductor, Metal, Glass and Other Substrate Types for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sputter Coaters by End-Use - Electronics & Semiconductor,

Automotive, Institutes and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA Historic Review for Sputter Coaters by End-Use -

Electronics & Semiconductor, Automotive, Institutes and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 34: USA 15-Year Perspective for Sputter Coaters by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics &

Semiconductor, Automotive, Institutes and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sputter Coaters by Substrate Type - Semiconductor, Metal, Glass

and Other Substrate Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Sputter Coaters by

Substrate Type - Semiconductor, Metal, Glass and Other

Substrate Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 37: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Sputter Coaters by

Substrate Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Semiconductor, Metal, Glass and Other Substrate Types for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sputter Coaters by End-Use - Electronics & Semiconductor,

Automotive, Institutes and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Sputter Coaters by End-Use -

Electronics & Semiconductor, Automotive, Institutes and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 40: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Sputter Coaters by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics &

Semiconductor, Automotive, Institutes and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Sputter Coaters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sputter Coaters by Substrate Type - Semiconductor, Metal, Glass

and Other Substrate Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Sputter Coaters by

Substrate Type - Semiconductor, Metal, Glass and Other

Substrate Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Sputter Coaters by

Substrate Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Semiconductor, Metal, Glass and Other Substrate Types for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sputter Coaters by End-Use - Electronics & Semiconductor,

Automotive, Institutes and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Sputter Coaters by End-Use -

Electronics & Semiconductor, Automotive, Institutes and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Sputter Coaters by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics &

Semiconductor, Automotive, Institutes and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Sputter Coaters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sputter Coaters by Substrate Type - Semiconductor, Metal, Glass

and Other Substrate Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 48: China Historic Review for Sputter Coaters by

Substrate Type - Semiconductor, Metal, Glass and Other

Substrate Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: China 15-Year Perspective for Sputter Coaters by

Substrate Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Semiconductor, Metal, Glass and Other Substrate Types for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sputter Coaters by End-Use - Electronics & Semiconductor,

Automotive, Institutes and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: China Historic Review for Sputter Coaters by End-Use -

Electronics & Semiconductor, Automotive, Institutes and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: China 15-Year Perspective for Sputter Coaters by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics &

Semiconductor, Automotive, Institutes and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Sputter Coaters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sputter Coaters by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Sputter Coaters by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sputter Coaters by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sputter Coaters by Substrate Type - Semiconductor, Metal, Glass

and Other Substrate Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Sputter Coaters by

Substrate Type - Semiconductor, Metal, Glass and Other

Substrate Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 58: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sputter Coaters by

Substrate Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Semiconductor, Metal, Glass and Other Substrate Types for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sputter Coaters by End-Use - Electronics & Semiconductor,

Automotive, Institutes and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Sputter Coaters by End-Use -

Electronics & Semiconductor, Automotive, Institutes and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sputter Coaters by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics &

Semiconductor, Automotive, Institutes and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Sputter Coaters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sputter Coaters by Substrate Type - Semiconductor, Metal, Glass

and Other Substrate Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 63: France Historic Review for Sputter Coaters by

Substrate Type - Semiconductor, Metal, Glass and Other

Substrate Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: France 15-Year Perspective for Sputter Coaters by

Substrate Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Semiconductor, Metal, Glass and Other Substrate Types for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sputter Coaters by End-Use - Electronics & Semiconductor,

Automotive, Institutes and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: France Historic Review for Sputter Coaters by End-Use -

Electronics & Semiconductor, Automotive, Institutes and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: France 15-Year Perspective for Sputter Coaters by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics &

Semiconductor, Automotive, Institutes and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Sputter Coaters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sputter Coaters by Substrate Type - Semiconductor, Metal, Glass

and Other Substrate Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Sputter Coaters by

Substrate Type - Semiconductor, Metal, Glass and Other

Substrate Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Sputter Coaters by

Substrate Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Semiconductor, Metal, Glass and Other Substrate Types for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sputter Coaters by End-Use - Electronics & Semiconductor,

Automotive, Institutes and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Sputter Coaters by

End-Use - Electronics & Semiconductor, Automotive, Institutes

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Sputter Coaters by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics &

Semiconductor, Automotive, Institutes and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sputter Coaters by Substrate Type - Semiconductor, Metal, Glass

and Other Substrate Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Sputter Coaters by

Substrate Type - Semiconductor, Metal, Glass and Other

Substrate Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Sputter Coaters by

Substrate Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Semiconductor, Metal, Glass and Other Substrate Types for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sputter Coaters by End-Use - Electronics & Semiconductor,

Automotive, Institutes and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Sputter Coaters by End-Use -

Electronics & Semiconductor, Automotive, Institutes and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 79: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Sputter Coaters by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics &

Semiconductor, Automotive, Institutes and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Sputter Coaters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sputter

Coaters by Substrate Type - Semiconductor, Metal, Glass and

Other Substrate Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK Historic Review for Sputter Coaters by Substrate

Type - Semiconductor, Metal, Glass and Other Substrate Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: UK 15-Year Perspective for Sputter Coaters by

Substrate Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Semiconductor, Metal, Glass and Other Substrate Types for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sputter

Coaters by End-Use - Electronics & Semiconductor, Automotive,

Institutes and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 84: UK Historic Review for Sputter Coaters by End-Use -

Electronics & Semiconductor, Automotive, Institutes and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: UK 15-Year Perspective for Sputter Coaters by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics &

Semiconductor, Automotive, Institutes and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sputter Coaters by Substrate Type - Semiconductor, Metal, Glass

and Other Substrate Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 87: Spain Historic Review for Sputter Coaters by

Substrate Type - Semiconductor, Metal, Glass and Other

Substrate Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Sputter Coaters by

Substrate Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Semiconductor, Metal, Glass and Other Substrate Types for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 89: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sputter Coaters by End-Use - Electronics & Semiconductor,

Automotive, Institutes and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Spain Historic Review for Sputter Coaters by End-Use -

Electronics & Semiconductor, Automotive, Institutes and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Sputter Coaters by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics &

Semiconductor, Automotive, Institutes and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 92: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sputter Coaters by Substrate Type - Semiconductor, Metal, Glass

and Other Substrate Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 93: Russia Historic Review for Sputter Coaters by

Substrate Type - Semiconductor, Metal, Glass and Other

Substrate Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Sputter Coaters by

Substrate Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Semiconductor, Metal, Glass and Other Substrate Types for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 95: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sputter Coaters by End-Use - Electronics & Semiconductor,

Automotive, Institutes and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Russia Historic Review for Sputter Coaters by End-Use -

Electronics & Semiconductor, Automotive, Institutes and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 97: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Sputter Coaters by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics &

Semiconductor, Automotive, Institutes and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Sputter Coaters by Substrate Type - Semiconductor, Metal,

Glass and Other Substrate Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Sputter Coaters by

Substrate Type - Semiconductor, Metal, Glass and Other

Substrate Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sputter

Coaters by Substrate Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Semiconductor, Metal, Glass and Other Substrate Types for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 101: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Sputter Coaters by End-Use - Electronics &

Semiconductor, Automotive, Institutes and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Sputter Coaters

by End-Use - Electronics & Semiconductor, Automotive,

Institutes and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 103: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sputter

Coaters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Electronics & Semiconductor, Automotive, Institutes and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Sputter Coaters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Sputter Coaters by Geographic Region - Australia, India,

South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Sputter Coaters by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 106: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Sputter Coaters

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Sputter Coaters by Substrate Type - Semiconductor, Metal,

Glass and Other Substrate Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Sputter Coaters by

Substrate Type - Semiconductor, Metal, Glass and Other

Substrate Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 109: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Sputter Coaters

by Substrate Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Semiconductor, Metal, Glass and Other Substrate Types for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Sputter Coaters by End-Use - Electronics & Semiconductor,

Automotive, Institutes and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Sputter Coaters by

End-Use - Electronics & Semiconductor, Automotive, Institutes

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 112: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Sputter Coaters

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Electronics & Semiconductor, Automotive, Institutes and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Sputter Coaters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)

Table 113: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sputter Coaters by Substrate Type - Semiconductor, Metal, Glass

and Other Substrate Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 114: Australia Historic Review for Sputter Coaters by

Substrate Type - Semiconductor, Metal, Glass and Other

Substrate Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 115: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Sputter Coaters by

Substrate Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Semiconductor, Metal, Glass and Other Substrate Types for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 116: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sputter Coaters by End-Use - Electronics & Semiconductor,

Automotive, Institutes and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 117: Australia Historic Review for Sputter Coaters by

End-Use - Electronics & Semiconductor, Automotive, Institutes

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 118: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Sputter Coaters by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics &

Semiconductor, Automotive, Institutes and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



INDIA

Sputter Coaters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)

Table 119: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sputter Coaters by Substrate Type - Semiconductor, Metal, Glass

and Other Substrate Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 120: India Historic Review for Sputter Coaters by

Substrate Type - Semiconductor, Metal, Glass and Other

Substrate Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 121: India 15-Year Perspective for Sputter Coaters by

Substrate Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Semiconductor, Metal, Glass and Other Substrate Types for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 122: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sputter Coaters by End-Use - Electronics & Semiconductor,

Automotive, Institutes and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 123: India Historic Review for Sputter Coaters by End-Use -

Electronics & Semiconductor, Automotive, Institutes and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 124: India 15-Year Perspective for Sputter Coaters by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics &

Semiconductor, Automotive, Institutes and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 125: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Sputter Coaters by Substrate Type - Semiconductor, Metal,

Glass and Other Substrate Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 126: South Korea Historic Review for Sputter Coaters by



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361324/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________