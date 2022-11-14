Kruger Products to shut down older production assets in Memphis

English French

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KP Tissue Inc. (KPT) (TSX: KPT) and Kruger Products announced today that it will shut down certain older and inefficient production assets including a Light Dry Crepe paper machine and six converting lines in early January, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. High quality facial tissue and premium Through Air Dry (“TAD”) products will continue to be produced at its Memphis plant by approximately 400 remaining employees. The 165 employees impacted by this decision will receive severance and employment transition support. The Memphis plant is operated by Kruger Products’ subsidiary, K.T.G. (USA) Inc. and after the asset shutdown will have a production capacity of 85,000 Metric Tonnes.



“While this is a difficult decision, it is necessary to ensure the continued success, competitiveness, and growth of our Memphis plant. We have invested over $400 million (USD) at our Memphis plant since 2010 and it will continue to be an important part of our business. We would like to sincerely thank our employees for their ongoing dedication and hard work.” said Dino Bianco, CEO of Kruger Products.

The shutdown of these older assets will improve our operating efficiencies and have a positive impact on the profitability of our Memphis operations. Kruger Products will also be working closely with our customers to make this a seamless transition.



About KP Tissue Inc. (KPT)

KPT was created to acquire, and its business is limited to holding, a limited partnership interest in KPLP, which is accounted for as an investment on the equity basis. KPT currently holds a 13.9% interest in KPLP. For more information visit www.kptissueinc.com .

About Kruger Products L.P. (KPLP)

KPLP is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. KPLP serves the Canadian consumer market with such well-known brands as Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties®, White Swan® and Bonterra™. In the U.S., KPLP manufactures the White Cloud® brand, as well as many private label products. The Away-From-Home division manufactures and distributes high-quality, cost-effective product solutions to a wide range of commercial and public entities. KPLP has approximately 2,700 employees and operates nine FSC® COC-certified (FSC® C-104904) production facilities in North America. For more information visit www.krugerproducts.ca .

