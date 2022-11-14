The Global Commercial Airlines Market is expected to grow by $143.11 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.12% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Commercial Airlines Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05843287/?utm_source=GNW

12% during the forecast period. Our report on the commercial airlines market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in air passenger traffic, rising demand for air cargo, and the creation of new air routes to tap market potential.

The commercial airlines market analysis includes revenue stream segment and geographic landscape.



The commercial airlines market is segmented as below:

By Revenue Segment

• Passenger

• Cargo



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the rising preference for smart airports as one of the prime reasons driving the commercial airlines market growth during the next few years. Also, growing demand for luxury air travel and increasing penetration of blockchain in airline industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the commercial airlines market covers the following areas:

• Commercial airlines market sizing

• Commercial airlines market forecast

• Commercial airlines market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading commercial airlines market vendors that include Air China Ltd., Air France KLM SA, Air Transport Services Group Inc., American Airlines Group Inc., Ana Holdings Inc., cargo partner GmbH, Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd., China Eastern Airlines Co. Ltd., China Southern Airlines Co. Ltd., Copa Holdings SA, Delta Air Lines Inc., Deutsche Lufthansa AG, EasyJet Plc, Green Africa Airways Ltd., Hahn Air Lines GmbH, International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, Japan Airlines Co. Ltd., Southwest Airlines Co., The Boeing Co., and United Airlines Inc. Also, the commercial airlines market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions.

