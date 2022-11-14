New York, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Spirulina Extracts Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361322/?utm_source=GNW
Global Spirulina Extracts Market to Reach $784.8 Million by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Spirulina Extracts estimated at US$422.6 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$784.8 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 9.2% over the period 2020-2027. Arthrospira Platensis, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.9% CAGR and reach US$504.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Arthrospira Maxima segment is readjusted to a revised 8.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $121.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.5% CAGR
The Spirulina Extracts market in the U.S. is estimated at US$121.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$135.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.2% and 7.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.1% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -
8Greens
AlgaeArt Smart
Cheng Hai Bao ER
Cyanotech Corporation
DDW The Colour House
DIC Corporation
Dongtai City Spirulina Bio-engineering Co., Ltd.
Earth Rise Nutritionals, LLC
EnerGaia Pte. Ltd.
ForeLight, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Spirulina Extract - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
ASIA-PACIFIC
