OCTOPUS AIM VCT 2 PLC

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (the “Company”) announces the allotment and issue, on 10 November 2022, of 979,161 Ordinary Shares of 0.01p each at a price of 61.2p per share to shareholders who elected to receive Ordinary Shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme as an alternative to the interim dividend of 2.1p per share, payable on 10 November 2022.

An application for the shares to be admitted to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange’s main market for listed securities has been made and dealings are expected to commence on or around 24 November 2022.

The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company are now 146,571,220 Ordinary Shares. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800BW27BKJCI35L17