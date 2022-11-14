New York, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Speakers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361320/?utm_source=GNW
Global Speakers Market to Reach $247.7 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Speakers estimated at US$50.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$247.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 25.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. True Wireless Stereo, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 30.1% CAGR and reach US$126.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Smart Speakers segment is readjusted to a revised 24.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $13.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 34.4% CAGR
The Speakers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$13.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$64.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 35% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 20.4% and 22.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 21.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$36.1 Billion by the year 2027.
Home Audio Speakers Segment to Record 18.8% CAGR
In the global Home Audio Speakers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 18.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$25.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 19.1% CAGR through the analysis period.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Speaker - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
