Pebble to Present at Sequire Restaurants & Foodservice Conference on November 17th, 2022

Rockville, MD, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: XDSL) (“mPhase” or the “Company”) currently rebranding as “Pebble,” a leading climate technology company with services that transform how both merchants and consumers profit from sustainability-oriented commerce and lifestyle choices, announced today that the Company will present virtually at the upcoming Sequire Restaurants & Foodservice Conference on Thursday, November 17th, at 1:30 PM ET.



Richard Thorpe, Pebble CEO, will provide investors with an in-depth look at the Company’s newly introduced platform designed to reward businesses and consumers on the path to the EV-centric economy of the future.

“This will be my first opportunity to share our vision for this industry-first platform with investors, so I look forward to previewing what we have planned for the coming months,” explained CEO Richard Thorpe. “Our strategy is uniquely well-suited for the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) and similar vendors who cater to mobile consumers, as these locations will be greatly affected by the shift to EV-driven commerce. We have the solution for that generational shift and are just now rolling it out, so the timing of this conference could not be better.”

Event: Pebble Presentation at the Sequire Restaurants & Foodservice Conference

Date: Thursday, November 17th, 2022

Time: 1:30 PM Eastern Time

Summary of Sequire Restaurants & Foodservice Conference

The restaurant & foodservice industry has flourished for years, forecasting to reach $898 billion in sales this year. This one-day virtual investor event, highlighting public companies in the restaurant and foodservice sector, will be held via SRAX’s Sequire Virtual Events platform. Thousands of active small-cap investors have been invited to the event, which will feature several restaurant and foodservice focused companies hosting 25-minute presentations, alongside keynotes highlighting prominent names in this space.

About mPhase Technologies

mPhase is a climate technology company rebranding as “Pebble” to offer a suite of cloud-based mobility and consumer engagement services that incentivize consumers for purchases and lifestyle choices that promote sustainability goals. The Pebble platform combines proprietary AI, location-awareness, tokenization, game-mechanics, EV-charger geofencing, and a Company-owned EV charging network to make personal sustainability easier and more rewarding. This ecosystem is unique in that it is tailored to each individual’s tastes and needs, creating highly customizable sales opportunities for retailers, along with a scalable platform to benefit from the evolution to EV-centric travel and commerce.

Additional information can be found at the mPhase website, www.mphasetech.com and at www.pebble.tech.

