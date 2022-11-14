Cancer/Tumor Profiling Market – A $26.31 Billion Industry Opportunity, Solution to Personalized Cancer Care

New York, USA, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market size of Cancer/Tumor Profiling in 2021 was USD 9.59 billion and will be worth USD 26.31 billion by 2030, growing at an 11.87% CAGR. Based on the technology used, Cancer/Tumor profiling is a test that aids in genome sequencing at a quick pace with higher efficacy. As cancer is a known inheritable condition, this test not only focuses on sequencing but also aids in estimating the extent to which cancer can spread.







The Cancer/Tumor Profiling Market Insights:

The immunoassays segment ruled the entire market with a 6.89% CAGR on the basis of technology.

The breast cancer segment held a significant position with the largest market share in 2020 on the basis of cancer type.

On the basis of biomarker type, the genomic biomarker segment ruled the overall market with a significant 6.713% CAGR.

The largest market was contributed by research applications with a rapid 7.93% CAGR on the basis of application.

North America significantly ruled the entire market, with a share of 48.8% in 2020.





Factors influencing the Cancer/Tumor Profiling Market growth :

Factors such as the increasing number of cancer cases and increased demand for personalized medicine are expanding the overall growth rate of the market.

According to WHO reports, cancer cases rose to 19.3 million in 2020, with 10 million deaths globally. Breast and lung cancer recorded 23.1% of all cancer cases among the new cases. Due to the rapidly increasing number of cancer cases, major players have significantly increased their investments in the development of novel technologies for cancer profiling, which is anticipated to support market revenue growth.





The global Cancer/Tumor profiling market will grow due to the increasing demand for personalized medicine. The classification, detection, and treatment of most diseases are being transformed by personalized medicine, which has become a standard of clinical practice.





Cancer/Tumor Profiling Market Segmentation Analysis

The market segmentation of Cancer/Tumor profiling is based on technology, cancer type, biomarker type, application, and Region.

By Technology

In-Situ Hybridization

PCR (Polymerized Chain Reaction)

Immunoassays

Microarrays

NGS (Next-generation sequencing)

Others

By Cancer Type

Prostate Cancer

Melanoma Cancer

Breast Cancer

Colon Cancer

Lung Cancer





By Biomarker Type

Genomic Biomarkers

Protein Biomarkers

Others





By Applications

Prognostics

Clinical Applications

Screening

Diagnostics

Research Applications

Others

For Region

North America

Canada

USA

Mexico

Rest of North America

Asia-Pacific

Australia

Japan

India

Malaysia

Thailand

Philippines

South Korea

Singapore

Indonesia

China

Rest of APAC





Europe

Italy

Spain

Belgium

Netherlands

Finland

Switzerland

Turkey

Russia

U.K.

Germany

France

The rest of Europe

LAMEA

Saudi Arabia

Brazil

Uruguay

Argentina

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA





The increasing use of these assays for cancer profiling on a global scale, coupled with some key insights into how to reduce the severity of illnesses and shorten hospital stays, are immensely promoting the growth of this market.

The market growth is stimulated by increased funding for the construction of cancer research and testing facilities around the world, an increase in the use of personalized medicine, and a strong emphasis on the invention of biomarkers for drug development.

The enormous funding required for conducting cancer tumour profiling research and development projects and the ongoing development of cutting-edge cancer screening technologies are driving the market expansion in this area.





Cancer Profiling Market Report Coverage

Report Attribute Details Forecast Period 2021 - 2030 The market size value in 2021 USD 9.59 billion The revenue forecast in 2030 USD 26.31 billion Growth rate CAGR of 11.87 % The base year for estimation 2021 Historical data 2017 – 2020 Unit USD Billion, CAGR (2021 - 2030) Segmentation Based on Technology, Based on Cancer Type, Based on Biomarker Type, Based on Applications, and By region. Based on Technology Immunoassays, PCR (Polymerized Chain Reaction), NGS (Next-generation sequencing), Microarrays, In-Situ Hybridization, Others Based on Cancer Type Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer, Colon Cancer, Melanoma Cancer, Prostate Cancer Based on Biomarker Type Protein Biomarkers, Genomic Biomarkers, Others Based on Applications Research Applications, Clinical Applications, Screening, Diagnostics, Prognostics, Others By Region North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA Country Scope US, Mexico, Canada, Germany, UK, France, China, Japan, India, etc. Company Usability Profiles Illumina Inc., NeoGenomics Laboratories Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Genomic Health Inc., Caris Life Sciences, HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc., Helomics Corporation, Sysmex Corporation, Elevation Oncology, Ribomed Biotechnologies Inc., NanoString Technologies Inc., Guardant Health Inc., Roche Diagnostics, GenScript Biotech Corporation, Tempus Labs, Boreal Genomics Inc, Perthera, Agendia, Omniseq, Histogene X Pricing and purchase options Customized buying options are available to meet your exact research needs.





Key players in Cancer/Tumor Profiling Market:

QIAGEN N.V.

Genomic Health Inc.

NeoGenomics Laboratories Inc.

Caris Life Sciences

Ribomed Biotechnologies Inc.

NanoString Technologies Inc.

Tempus Labs

Illumina Inc.

Helomics Corporation

Sysmex Corporation

Elevation Oncology

Perthera

Agendia

Guardant Health Inc.

Roche Diagnostics

GenScript Biotech Corporation

Omniseq

Histogene X

Boreal Genomics Inc





Recent Developments

To improve the usability of the results of comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP), Foundation Medicine, Inc., a leader in molecular profiling for cancer, announced the release of FoundationReport+, a new interactive digital report.





Oncology startup 4baseCare announced collaboration with AstraZeneca India to improve cancer treatment in India. The organizations will work together to provide targeted therapy options for patients with advanced cancer using reasonably priced genomic solutions.



The combination of AstraZeneca's IMFINZI and IMJUDO plus platinum based chemotherapy has been granted approval in the United States for treating adult patients with Stage IV (metastatic) non small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).





