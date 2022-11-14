The Global Motion Sickness Drugs Market is expected to grow by $119.64 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.15% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Motion Sickness Drugs Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05800697/?utm_source=GNW

15% during the forecast period. Our report on the motion sickness drugs market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the availability of over-the-counter (OTC) drugs, the availability of drugs in multiple dosage forms, and growing tourism worldwide.

The motion sickness drugs market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.



The motion sickness drugs market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Anticholinergics

• Antihistamines



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the advent of nauseogenic information technology as one of the prime reasons driving the motion sickness drugs market growth during the next few years. Also, the rising trend of virtual reality and growing research on psychosomatic disorders will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the motion sickness drugs market covers the following areas:

• Motion sickness drugs market sizing

• Motion sickness drugs market forecast

• Motion sickness drugs market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading motion sickness drugs market vendors that include Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, Baxter International Inc., Caleb Pharmaceuticals Inc, Cipla Ltd., CVS Health Corp., DM Pharma, Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Hylands, Johnson and Johnson, Lupin Ltd, Merck KGaA, Myungmoon Pharm Co. Ltd., Perrigo Co. Plc, Pfizer Inc., Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., Reliefband Technologies LLC, Viatris Inc., WellSpring Pharmaceutical Corp., and Zenomed Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. Also, the motion sickness drugs market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

