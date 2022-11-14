New York, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361305/?utm_source=GNW
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year
Global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Market to Reach $737.9 Million by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) estimated at US$575.8 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$737.9 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 3.6% over the period 2020-2027. Dry, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.8% CAGR and reach US$561.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Liquid segment is readjusted to a revised 3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $158 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7% CAGR
The Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$158 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$142.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 3.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured) -
Acme-Hardesty Company
Chemmax Chemical Co. Limited
DERMA E
Explicit Chemicals Pvt., Ltd.
Soleo Organics
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361305/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Sodium Lauryl Sulfate - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS)
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Sodium Lauryl Sulfate
(SLS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dish
washing liquids by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Dish washing liquids by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Dish washing liquids by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Household detergents & cleaners by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Household detergents &
cleaners by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Household detergents &
cleaners by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial cleaners by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Industrial cleaners by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial cleaners by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Personal care products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Personal care products by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Personal care products
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dry
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Dry by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for Dry by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Liquid by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Liquid by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Liquid by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022
(E)
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sodium
Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) by Product Type - Dry and Liquid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA Historic Review for Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS)
by Product Type - Dry and Liquid Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 28: USA 15-Year Perspective for Sodium Lauryl Sulfate
(SLS) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Dry and Liquid for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sodium
Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) by Application - Household detergents &
cleaners, Personal care products, Dish washing liquids,
Industrial cleaners and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA Historic Review for Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS)
by Application - Household detergents & cleaners, Personal care
products, Dish washing liquids, Industrial cleaners and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 31: USA 15-Year Perspective for Sodium Lauryl Sulfate
(SLS) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Household detergents & cleaners, Personal care products, Dish
washing liquids, Industrial cleaners and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) by Product Type - Dry and Liquid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Sodium Lauryl Sulfate
(SLS) by Product Type - Dry and Liquid Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 34: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Sodium Lauryl Sulfate
(SLS) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Dry and Liquid for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) by Application - Household
detergents & cleaners, Personal care products, Dish washing
liquids, Industrial cleaners and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Sodium Lauryl Sulfate
(SLS) by Application - Household detergents & cleaners,
Personal care products, Dish washing liquids, Industrial
cleaners and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 37: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Sodium Lauryl Sulfate
(SLS) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Household detergents & cleaners, Personal care products, Dish
washing liquids, Industrial cleaners and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) by Product Type - Dry and Liquid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS)
by Product Type - Dry and Liquid Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 40: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Sodium Lauryl Sulfate
(SLS) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Dry and Liquid for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) by Application - Household
detergents & cleaners, Personal care products, Dish washing
liquids, Industrial cleaners and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS)
by Application - Household detergents & cleaners, Personal care
products, Dish washing liquids, Industrial cleaners and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Sodium Lauryl Sulfate
(SLS) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Household detergents & cleaners, Personal care products, Dish
washing liquids, Industrial cleaners and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) by Product Type - Dry and Liquid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: China Historic Review for Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS)
by Product Type - Dry and Liquid Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 46: China 15-Year Perspective for Sodium Lauryl Sulfate
(SLS) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Dry and Liquid for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) by Application - Household
detergents & cleaners, Personal care products, Dish washing
liquids, Industrial cleaners and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: China Historic Review for Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS)
by Application - Household detergents & cleaners, Personal care
products, Dish washing liquids, Industrial cleaners and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: China 15-Year Perspective for Sodium Lauryl Sulfate
(SLS) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Household detergents & cleaners, Personal care products, Dish
washing liquids, Industrial cleaners and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Sodium Lauryl Sulfate
(SLS) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 52: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sodium Lauryl Sulfate
(SLS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) by Product Type - Dry and Liquid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Sodium Lauryl Sulfate
(SLS) by Product Type - Dry and Liquid Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sodium Lauryl Sulfate
(SLS) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Dry and Liquid for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) by Application - Household
detergents & cleaners, Personal care products, Dish washing
liquids, Industrial cleaners and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Sodium Lauryl Sulfate
(SLS) by Application - Household detergents & cleaners,
Personal care products, Dish washing liquids, Industrial
cleaners and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 58: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sodium Lauryl Sulfate
(SLS) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Household detergents & cleaners, Personal care products, Dish
washing liquids, Industrial cleaners and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) by Product Type - Dry and Liquid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: France Historic Review for Sodium Lauryl Sulfate
(SLS) by Product Type - Dry and Liquid Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: France 15-Year Perspective for Sodium Lauryl Sulfate
(SLS) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Dry and Liquid for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) by Application - Household
detergents & cleaners, Personal care products, Dish washing
liquids, Industrial cleaners and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: France Historic Review for Sodium Lauryl Sulfate
(SLS) by Application - Household detergents & cleaners,
Personal care products, Dish washing liquids, Industrial
cleaners and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 64: France 15-Year Perspective for Sodium Lauryl Sulfate
(SLS) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Household detergents & cleaners, Personal care products, Dish
washing liquids, Industrial cleaners and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) by Product Type - Dry and Liquid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Sodium Lauryl Sulfate
(SLS) by Product Type - Dry and Liquid Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Sodium Lauryl Sulfate
(SLS) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Dry and Liquid for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) by Application - Household
detergents & cleaners, Personal care products, Dish washing
liquids, Industrial cleaners and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Sodium Lauryl Sulfate
(SLS) by Application - Household detergents & cleaners,
Personal care products, Dish washing liquids, Industrial
cleaners and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 70: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Sodium Lauryl Sulfate
(SLS) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Household detergents & cleaners, Personal care products, Dish
washing liquids, Industrial cleaners and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) by Product Type - Dry and Liquid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS)
by Product Type - Dry and Liquid Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 73: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Sodium Lauryl Sulfate
(SLS) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Dry and Liquid for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) by Application - Household
detergents & cleaners, Personal care products, Dish washing
liquids, Industrial cleaners and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS)
by Application - Household detergents & cleaners, Personal care
products, Dish washing liquids, Industrial cleaners and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Sodium Lauryl Sulfate
(SLS) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Household detergents & cleaners, Personal care products, Dish
washing liquids, Industrial cleaners and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022
(E)
Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sodium
Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) by Product Type - Dry and Liquid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK Historic Review for Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) by
Product Type - Dry and Liquid Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 79: UK 15-Year Perspective for Sodium Lauryl Sulfate
(SLS) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Dry and Liquid for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sodium
Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) by Application - Household detergents &
cleaners, Personal care products, Dish washing liquids,
Industrial cleaners and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK Historic Review for Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) by
Application - Household detergents & cleaners, Personal care
products, Dish washing liquids, Industrial cleaners and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: UK 15-Year Perspective for Sodium Lauryl Sulfate
(SLS) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Household detergents & cleaners, Personal care products, Dish
washing liquids, Industrial cleaners and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 83: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) by Product Type - Dry and Liquid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Spain Historic Review for Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS)
by Product Type - Dry and Liquid Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 85: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Sodium Lauryl Sulfate
(SLS) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Dry and Liquid for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) by Application - Household
detergents & cleaners, Personal care products, Dish washing
liquids, Industrial cleaners and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: Spain Historic Review for Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS)
by Application - Household detergents & cleaners, Personal care
products, Dish washing liquids, Industrial cleaners and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Sodium Lauryl Sulfate
(SLS) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Household detergents & cleaners, Personal care products, Dish
washing liquids, Industrial cleaners and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 89: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) by Product Type - Dry and Liquid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Russia Historic Review for Sodium Lauryl Sulfate
(SLS) by Product Type - Dry and Liquid Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Sodium Lauryl Sulfate
(SLS) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Dry and Liquid for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 92: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) by Application - Household
detergents & cleaners, Personal care products, Dish washing
liquids, Industrial cleaners and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: Russia Historic Review for Sodium Lauryl Sulfate
(SLS) by Application - Household detergents & cleaners,
Personal care products, Dish washing liquids, Industrial
cleaners and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 94: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Sodium Lauryl Sulfate
(SLS) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Household detergents & cleaners, Personal care products, Dish
washing liquids, Industrial cleaners and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) by Product Type - Dry and
Liquid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Sodium Lauryl
Sulfate (SLS) by Product Type - Dry and Liquid Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sodium Lauryl
Sulfate (SLS) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Dry and Liquid for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) by Application - Household
detergents & cleaners, Personal care products, Dish washing
liquids, Industrial cleaners and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Sodium Lauryl
Sulfate (SLS) by Application - Household detergents & cleaners,
Personal care products, Dish washing liquids, Industrial
cleaners and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 100: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sodium Lauryl
Sulfate (SLS) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Household detergents & cleaners, Personal care
products, Dish washing liquids, Industrial cleaners and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) by Geographic Region -
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Sodium Lauryl
Sulfate (SLS) by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 103: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Sodium Lauryl
Sulfate (SLS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) by Product Type - Dry and
Liquid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Sodium Lauryl
Sulfate (SLS) by Product Type - Dry and Liquid Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 106: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Sodium Lauryl
Sulfate (SLS) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Dry and Liquid for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) by Application - Household
detergents & cleaners, Personal care products, Dish washing
liquids, Industrial cleaners and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Sodium Lauryl
Sulfate (SLS) by Application - Household detergents & cleaners,
Personal care products, Dish washing liquids, Industrial
cleaners and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 109: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Sodium Lauryl
Sulfate (SLS) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Household detergents & cleaners, Personal care
products, Dish washing liquids, Industrial cleaners and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 110: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) by Product Type - Dry and Liquid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 111: Australia Historic Review for Sodium Lauryl Sulfate
(SLS) by Product Type - Dry and Liquid Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 112: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Sodium Lauryl
Sulfate (SLS) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Dry and Liquid for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 113: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) by Application - Household
detergents & cleaners, Personal care products, Dish washing
liquids, Industrial cleaners and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 114: Australia Historic Review for Sodium Lauryl Sulfate
(SLS) by Application - Household detergents & cleaners,
Personal care products, Dish washing liquids, Industrial
cleaners and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 115: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Sodium Lauryl
Sulfate (SLS) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Household detergents & cleaners, Personal care
products, Dish washing liquids, Industrial cleaners and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
INDIA
Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Table 116: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) by Product Type - Dry and Liquid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 117: India Historic Review for Sodium Lauryl Sulfate
(SLS) by Product Type - Dry and Liquid Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 118: India 15-Year Perspective for Sodium Lauryl Sulfate
(SLS) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Dry and Liquid for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361305/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Market to Reach $737.9 Million by 2027
Abstract: What’s New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361305/?utm_source=GNW