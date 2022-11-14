Global critical infrastructure protection market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.15% by 2033: Visiongain Reports Ltd

Visiongain has published a new report: Global Critical Infrastructure Protection Market , (COVID-19 Impact Analysis):- Market Segment by Application (Airport, Ports, Military Bases, Forward operating Bases, Wildlife, Oil & Gas, Powerplants, Critical Material Distribution, Secure Government Facilities, Events, Others), Market Segment by System Type (Perimeter Surveillance, Inner Area Surveillance, UAVs, Counter UAV, Infrastructure, Active Countermeasures, Access Control), Market Segment by Equipment Type (EO/IR Cameras, Radar, C2, Radio/Communication, ESM / RF Monitoring/ Cell Phone Intercept, Jammer, Infrastructure, Counter UAV System, Access Control, Advanced Sensor Data Processing) PLUS COVID-19 Impact Analysis, and Profiles of Leading Companies, Region and Country



The global critical infrastructure protection market was valued at more than US$145 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.15% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

Industrial Development in Developed as well as Developing Economies

The growth in critical industrial protection is also due to the rise in industrial activities and the development of new industries in developing nations. The increased industrialization has led to an increase in the number of people employed in industry, which has in turn led to an increase in the demand for industrial protection. The development of new industries has also created new opportunities for industrial protection. In addition, the growth of the global economy has led to an increase in the number of companies operating in developing nations, which has also contributed to the growth of the industrial protection industry. According to the International Monetary Fund, Asia Pacific will remain the fastest-growing region in the world.

How will this Report Benefit you?

Visiongain’s 454-page report provides 160 tables and 326 charts/graphs. Our new study is suitable for anyone requiring commercial, in-depth analyses for the global critical infrastructure protection market, along with detailed segment analysis in the market. Our new study will help you evaluate the overall global and regional market for critical infrastructure protection. Get financial analysis of the overall market and different segments including equipment type, system type, application, and company size and capture higher market share. We believe that there are strong opportunities in this fast-growing critical infrastructure protection market. See how to use the existing and upcoming opportunities in this market to gain revenue benefits in the near future. Moreover, the report will help you to improve your strategic decision-making, allowing you to frame growth strategies, reinforce the analysis of other market players, and maximise the productivity of the company.

Strategic Initiatives taken by Leading Companies

In March 2022, Teltronic, selected by the Public Security Secretariat of Bahia (Brazil) for the deployment of a state-wide critical communications network that will serve almost 400 municipalities. Moreover, in Oct 2022, SightLogix launched a compelling new line of thermal-color detection cameras, specifically designed for the mainstream security market. The SightSensor TC4 is a dual-imager smart camera that combines the power of thermal detection with the power of visible color to detect targets with exceptional reliability over critical, industrial, and commercial perimeters.

Competitive Landscape

The global critical infrastructure protection industry is highly fragmented in nature as large number of small and well-established companies are operating in this industry. Key companies operating in this industry are Lockheed Martin, BAE Systems, Raytheon, General Dynamics, Johnson Controls, Huawei, Northrop Grumman, Honeywell, Thales, Hexagon, Airbus, Axis Communications, Optasense, Sightlogic, and Teltronic. The above-mentioned company ranking is based on company revenue, employee base, sales region, geographical presence, and product portfolio.

