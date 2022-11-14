Ninepoint Partners LP Announces Certain Fund Changes

English French

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ninepoint Partners LP (Ninepoint Partners) announced today changes to certain funds it manages, as described below.



Termination and Delisting of ETF Series

Ninepoint Partners will be terminating the ETF series units of each of Ninepoint Gold & Precious Minerals Fund (GLDE), Ninepoint Silver Equities Fund (SLVE) and Ninepoint Alternative Health Fund (NAHF) (each, a Fund and collectively, the Funds) effective on or about January 17, 2023 (the Termination Date).

Effective immediately, no further direct subscriptions for ETF series units of the Funds will be accepted. Investors can continue to trade ETF series units on the NEO Exchange Inc. (NEO Exchange) until they are delisted.

The ETF series units of the Funds are expected to be delisted from the NEO Exchange, at the request of Ninepoint Partners, at the close of business on or about January 13, 2023, and investors still holding ETF series units of the Funds will receive redemption proceeds following the Termination Date.

Fund Mergers

Ninepoint Partners proposes to merge (each, a Merger, and collectively, the Mergers) Ninepoint Convertible Securities Fund, Ninepoint International Small Cap Fund and Ninepoint Return Advantaged US Equity Index Fund (each, a Terminating Fund, and collectively, the Terminating Funds) into Ninepoint Global Infrastructure Fund, Ninepoint Focused Global Dividend Fund and Ninepoint Target Income Fund, respectively (each, a Continuing Fund, and collectively, the Continuing Funds). The Terminating Funds will cease to be available for sale effective immediately. Following the Mergers, pre-authorized purchase plans established for purchases of units of each Terminating Fund will be immediately transferred to the equivalent series of units of the applicable Continuing Fund. Through the Mergers, holders of units of each series of each Terminating Fund will receive units of the same series of the applicable Continuing Fund determined on a dollar-for-dollar basis. The Independent Review Committee has reviewed the potential conflict of interest matters related to the proposed Mergers and has provided Ninepoint Partners with a positive recommendation having determined that the Mergers, if implemented, will achieve a fair and reasonable result for each Terminating Fund and Continuing Fund.

Ninepoint Partners will seek approval for the Mergers from unitholders of the Terminating Funds at a special meeting to be held on or about January 25, 2023. Next month, further details of the Mergers will be sent to investors in the Terminating Funds who are entitled to vote. If the required approvals from the unitholders are obtained, the Mergers will be effective on or about February 10, 2023. As soon as practicable following the Mergers, the Terminating Funds will be wound up.

About Ninepoint Partners

Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners LP is one of Canada’s leading alternative investment management firms overseeing $8.2 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint Partners offers a diverse set of alternative strategies spanning Equities, Fixed Income, Alternative Income, Real Assets, F/X and Digital Assets.

For more information on Ninepoint Partners LP, please visit www.ninepoint.com or please contact us at (416) 943-6707 or (866) 299-9906 or invest@ninepoint.com.

Sales Inquiries:

Ninepoint Partners LP

Neil Ross

416-945-6227

nross@ninepoint.com