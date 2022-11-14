Vortex International Brings Back Dream Tunnel™ Experience for 2022 IAAPA Expo

English French

MONTREAL, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After a successful launch at IAAPA Expo 2021, Vortex Aquatic Structures International (www.vortex-intl.com), a manufacturer and world leader in water attractions, announces the return of Dream Tunnel™ to the 2022 IAAPA Expo November 15-18. Additionally, the inaugural installation in Quebec, Canada, has been nominated for an IAAPA 2022 Brass Ring Exhibitors Award in the Waterpark/Ride Attraction category.



Dream Tunnel™ is the world’s first fully immersive aquatic attraction, which offers guests a dream-like adventure. IAAPA Expo visitors can experience the new attraction firsthand at booth #1047 in the Orlando County Convention Center.

Available as either an on-water or on-land experience, Dream Tunnel™ is a modular attraction designed to complement the environment and theme of waterparks, amusement parks, aquatic centers, hotels and resorts. The floating experience amplifies a new or existing lazy river while the walk‑through experience enhances any site as a stand-alone attraction. Vortex’s experts work with customers to integrate the attraction into their environment, helping bring their vision to life.

Dream Tunnel™ uses a combination of the power of water and cutting-edge technology to create immersive Dreamscape experiences in which no two adventures are the same. It entertains more visitors – and for longer – than regular attractions. And the interchangeability of the Dreamscapes enables venues to provide visitors with new experiences year after year – without additional investment in a new ride.

“Dream Tunnel™ pushes the boundaries of water attractions by connecting art and technology,” said Stephen Hamelin, president and CEO of Vortex International. “Each ride provides unique sequences of colorful images, enriching sounds, and sensory experiences that guests will want to relive over and over.”

A Dream Coming to Life

After launching the innovative water attraction at IAAPA Expo 2021, Vortex collaborated with Super Aqua Club (SAC), a water park in Pointe-Calumet, Quebec to design and build the world’s first Dream Tunnel™, inaugurated this past July.

SAC sought to make a splash for the 2022 summer season by investing in the park. Dream Tunnel™ was an opportunity to transform their existing lazy river into a fully immersive aquatic attraction suitable for visitors of all ages. The addition of Dream Tunnel™ allowed SAC to rebrand the attraction as The Zephyr River, a unique floating journey through a magical jungle.

Winners of the IAAPA 2022 Brass Ring Exhibitors Awards will be announced during a special Awards ceremony on Wednesday, November 16.

About Vortex

Since 1995, Vortex has been revolutionizing the way children and families play in urban spaces, waterparks, and resorts worldwide. With over 9,000 installations spanning 50 countries and 5 continents, our innovative approach to water attractions has helped communities and businesses grow—leaving an impact long after families have dried off.

For more information on Vortex’s water attraction solutions, please visit the company’s website at www.vortex-intl.com.

Contact médias :

Marilyne Dufour

514 694-3868, poste 403

mdufour@vortex-intl.com

