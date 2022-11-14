Monodose Packs Market to Rise at 14.9% CAGR during the Forecast Period 2021-2029, TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - Monodose packs find application in a wide range of sectors including the food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, home care, and cosmetics owing to their various advantages such as small size, owing to which products can be carried easily. Moreover, these products are gaining traction globally as the pre-measured quantity or dose of a product and their advanced applications in terms of precision in exact amount or dose delivered, note analysts of a TMR assessment that offers key insights on the monodose packs market.
The adoption of monodose packs is being increasing among major large brands from different end-use sectors in order to minimize the waste that is mostly caused due to the utilization of excessive containers and bottles. In addition, such packs assist in avoiding additional loss of the product during application or dispensing of the product. This aside, the use of monodose packs can help in preventing or reducing product contamination due to frequent contact by the end-users. Such advantages are expected to help in the expansion of the monodose packs market during the forecast period, according to a TMR report.
Major products in monodose packs are available at lower costs as opposed to multiple-dose packaging. As per many studies, major consumer base from nations such as China, Indonesia, and India is inclining toward buying varied types of products in the form of monodose packs. This aside, people are seen preferring cosmetic products available in monodose packs. Such factors are expected to help in the growth of the market value of monodose packs during the forecast period, as per the study presented by TMR analysts.
Monodose Packs Market: Key Findings
- With rise in the population of many countries around the world, the demand for different essential and non-essential products including cosmetics, pharmaceutical, and food & beverages is being rising worldwide. This factor, in turn, is creating revenue-generation opportunities in the global monodose packs market, note analysts of a TMR review.
- Due to surge in the prevalence of viral health disorders Hepatitis A, dengue, and the novel coronavirus, there has been an increase in the need of packaging of medicines and drugs used in the treatment of such diseases. Owing to this factor, the monodose packs market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 14.9% for rigid packaging products including ampoules and vials during the forecast period, from 2021 to 2029. Moreover, the analysts of a TMR review notes that the global market is projected to develop at a CAGR of 8.2% for flexible packaging products including sachets & blister packs during the forecast period.
Monodose Packs Market: Growth Boosters
- Increasing sales of food & beverage, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical products due to rise in the global population is fueling the business growth in the monodose packs market
- Rise in the demand for monodose packs owing to their ability to offer convenience and next-gen application precision is driving the market growth
Monodose Packs Market: Key Players
Some of the key players profiled in the report are:
- Berry Global, Inc.
- Gerresheimer AG
- Amcor plc
- AptarGroup, Inc.
- Huhtamaki Flexible Packaging
- UDG Healthcare plc
- SGD S.A.
- Schott AG
- Nipro Corporation
- Stevanato Group S.p.a.
- Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH
- Klockner Pentaplast Group
- Piramal Glass Private Limited
- Winpak Ltd.
- ProAmpac LLC
- Hindustan National Glass & Industries Limited
- Montebello Packaging Inc.
- Sonic Packaging Industries
- Glenroy, Inc.
- Frigo Glass
Monodose Packs Market Segmentation
Packaging Type
- Sachets
- Blister Packs
- Ampoules
- Mini-tubes & Mini-jars
- Stick Packs
- Vials
Material Type
- Plastic
- Polyethylene(PE)
- High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)
- Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)
- Polypropylene
- Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC)
- Polyethylene(PE)
- Aluminum
- Glass
- Paper & Paperboard
Product Form
- Solid
- Liquid
- Powder
- Gel
End Use
- Food & Beverage
- Pharmaceuticals
- Cosmetics & Personal Care
- Home Care & Toiletries
- Chemical
- Other Industrial
Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- Middle East & Africa
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ
