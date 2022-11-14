New to The Street TV Announces Four Corporate Interviews on its 407th Show Airing on the Fox Business Network, Tonight, Monday, November 14, 2022, at 10:30 PM PT

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media’s New to The Street TV , a nationally syndicated TV show, announces episode #407 airing on the Fox Business Network tonight, Monday, November 14, 2022, at 10:30 PM PT.



New to The Street is featuring the following five (5) Companies and their representatives:

1). Real-Estate - Soho Properties' interview with Sharif El-Gamal, CEO.

2). “Green” Cryptocurrency – GroveToken's (CRYPTO: GRV) ($GRV ) interview with John Ghemrawi, CEO.

3). Ecology Solutions - The Sustainable Green Team (OTC: SGTM) ($SGTM) and VRM BioLogik Group , a Corporate documentary.

4). Cryptocurrency – Pawtocol's (CRYPTO: UPI) ($UPI) , a wholly-owned subsidiary of New Wave Holdings Corp. (CSE: SPOR, FWB: 0XMB, OTCPK: TRMNF), interview with Colin Jordan, CEO.

5). Email/Messenger Privacy Solutions - Sekur Private Data, Ltd.'s (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) interview with Alain Ghiai, CEO.

Episode #407

Tonight, Sharif El-Gamal, Chief Executive Officer of Soho Properties ("Soho"), is at the New York Stock Exchange studio with New to The Street's TV Host Jane King. Founded in 2003, Soho Properties is a privately owned Manhattan-based real-estate investment and developer Company that owns residential apartments and commercial buildings. Soho's newest project, situated in the "New Heart of Downtown NYC," is a residential property with fantastic attributes and amenities. Sharif explains the "Park Place" development and how it created a one-of-a-kind residential community with its partner Albany/NEXUS Luxury Collection . Individuals seeking a property that offers a lifestyle experience with private membership to gyms, clubs, and restaurants are buyers. "Park Place" accomplishes a unique lifestyle, and celebrities like Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake provided design inputs and features to the development. Sharif tells viewers the NYC real-estate market is growing as transactions remain consistent. At approximately $5000.00 per square foot, buyers are closing on real-estate purchases. Sharif expects Soho Properties to have a solid closing for its 2022 operations. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Soho Properties - https://sohoproperties.com/ .

GroveToken's (CRYPTO: GRV) ($GRV) Chief Executive Officer, John Ghemrawi, is on tonight’s New to The Street show talking with TV Host Jane King about his "Green" cryptocurrency Company. John explains the Company's mission of creating a healthier and wealthier future for all using Grove's green wallet design. The GroveWallet© is the first green wallet promoting the eco-friendly utilization of digital currency. Grove's hybrid business model uses a virtual currency on a "Smart Contract" platform with real business assets and attributes. As a "Green" investment Company, the management team looks at renewable energy, solar energy, hydroponic farming organizations, and financially supporting environmental conservation. Management has partnerships with the Country of Dubai's Royal Family members who actively seek opportunities to create sustainable projects. A $10M solar farm will soon come online using the Grove Blockchain for its business activities and transactions. Grove's focus is on transactions that grow ecological sustainability and opportunities which increase outputs while reducing input costs, consumptions, and environmental footprints. End-users can buy and sell using GroveTokens with minimal transaction costs and earn higher returns and rewards. In addition to looking for farming and green energy projects, John informs viewers about the Company's other Web 3.0 interests in gaming, metaverse, payment systems, and the Grove debit/credit cards. As a decentralized and secure "Green" token, GroveToken will allow billions of people to utilize blockchain technology environmentally consciously, building holders' prosperity. John and his team see a strong future for his blockchain technology ecosystem. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit GroveToken - https://www.grovetoken.com/ .

New to The Street airs on tonight’s show the Corporate documentary on the business relationship between The Sustainable Green Team (OTC: SGTM) ($SGTM) and Australian Company VRM BioLogik Group . Kellie Walters, CEO of the VRM BioLogik Group, explains their Company's mission in restoring topsoil's water content and nutrition for 25% of the globe's arable lands. The Founder/President of VRM BioLogik Group dedicated over 30 years to developing and deploying the HumiSoil product to improve all soil types and increase worldwide agricultural yields. In 2020, the team at VRM BioLogik met with The Sustainable Green Team, a US-based Company that creates eco-friendly, sustainable solutions from agricultural tree waste. With an established 30+ year market presence in the US, The Sustainable Green Team's CEO, Tony Raynor, and his wife, Tami Raynor, entered into collaboration with VRM BioLogik. The Sustainable Green Team will utilize VRM BioLogik Group's hydrosynthesis technology in the US to create the HumiSoil product for sales and distribution in the North American marketplace. With Earth's population of about eight billion people, farmable land is becoming scarce, and with both entities working in tandem, they can expand the revolutionary HumiSoil's agricultural reaches. Taking green wastes and food byproducts and converting them using VRM's hydrosynthesis technology, "Growing Water," for the masses can create sustainable solutions for food production. The documentary gives views on the ecological visions of both entities and shows the practical solutions now available. Websites: VRM BioLogik Group - https://www.vrm.science/ and The Sustainable Green Team - https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/ . The segment first aired on November 7, 2022.

Back in studio tonight at the Nasdaq MarketSite is Colin Jordan, CEO of Pawtocol (CRYPTO: UPI) ($UPI) , a wholly-owned subsidiary of New Wave Holdings Corp . (CSE: SPOR, FWB: 0XMB, OTCPK: TRMNF). Talking with New to Street TV Host Jane King, Colin explains Pawtocol and how the Company uses blockchain technology to assist and create better lives for pets and pet owners. The Pawtocol's "Pet Fund" is a blockchain-powered fund dedicated to helping animal shelters/rescue organizations. The fund now provides $UPI tokens to eight pet shelters in California, Arizona, and Florida; three locations in Orlando, Florida, just became recipients. Pawtocol allocates 10% of its revenues to the fund for non-profit organizations assisting in animal care. In October, the University of Central Florida was a Pawtocol Sponsor for its home game with the University of Cincinnati. Colin explains that college football games are great places to attract interest in the Company because college students understand the robust growth of blockchain technology. The Company's "Kingdom" platform is now available for pet owners who can create a collectible digital asset based on a rendering of their pet's image. Owners can mint the digital asset on the blockchain and earn crypto as more end-users in the ecosystem interact and like the images. "Kingdom" can also assist pet adoption organizations, creating adopted pet images that can follow the pet and creating revenues for the adoption agency. Colin updates viewers about the Pawtocol "Pet Tag" and the "PETSY marketplace. When fully deployed, the "Pet Tag" allows the owner to control, track fully, and own the health data and other relevant information about a pet. "PETSY" is an online platform for individuals and small businesses who want to sell goods and services that cater to pets. Commerce on "PETSY" will utilize the $UPI token for payments. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Pawtocol – https://pawtocol.com/ .

Tonight, Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO of Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0), joins New to The Street's TV Host Jane King from the Nasdaq MarketSite studio. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. offers Sekur, a Swiss secure email and messenger communication application available on any mobile device, tablet, and desktop, an end-to-end privacy communication platform. Subscribers can get SekurMail, SekurMessenger, and domain migration services with military-grade cybersecurity protections for reasonable pricing , a complete and affordable cybersecurity solution for individuals and businesses. Alain believes his business model is somewhat recession-resistant because many are concerned about privacy and hack issues prevalent when using free Big-Tech open-source programs. Subscribers are willing to pay fees for cybersecurity, and that is evident in the increase in revenue for the Company. The Company has plenty of Cash-on-Hand, no toxic debt, and reduced operational expenses. Alain anticipates increases in sales in 2023 while reducing costs by about 60%. Throughout 2023, Sekur expects growth from its US B2B partnerships, small - medium business (SMB) subscribers, and sales/marketing growth in Central/Latin America. SekurSend/SekurReply , Chat-by-Invite, SekurMail, and SekurMessenger all contain encrypted platforms, and they even protect recipients who are not Sekur subscribers. Sekur uses no 3rd party technology providers, never asks for phone numbers, does no data mining, never sells data, and controls/owns its servers in Switzerland. All electronic activities are on a closed-loop encrypted system. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd . – https://www.sekurprivatedata.com/ , and http://www.Sekur.com . The segment is an updated version that originally aired on November 7, 2022.

About Soho Properties :

Soho Properties is a Manhattan-based, privately held real estate development and investment firm founded in 2003 by Sharif El-Gamal. Since its inception, Soho Properties has been leveraging a multicultural academy of talents to expand frontiers within real estate. From acquisition to construction, Soho's decision-making process looks to maximize results. Corporate insights are from first-hand experiences. Soho Properties utilize the expertise of award-winning globally recognized architects, engineers, and industry specialists to guide their projects, and they operate in a fully transparent process that cultivates creativity. Through unrelenting perseverance and intellectual foresight, Soho Properties will continue to revamp the urban landscape - https://sohoproperties.com/ .

About GroveToken (CRYPTO: GRV) ($GRV) :

GroveToken (CRYPTO: GRV) ($GRV ) is a decentralized and secure green Token built for the future of our planet. The mission is to create wealth, for all Grovers, by harnessing the opportunities of a secure, decentralized digital currency in an environmentally conscious way. Grove will create a healthier, wealthier future for all by compensating nature for years of abuse. GroveToken combines a Dubai-based business with a cryptocurrency company built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) - https://www.grovetoken.com/ .

About The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM) ($SGTM)

The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM) ($SGTM) is an emerging provider of environmentally beneficial solutions for preserving natural resources and the municipal waste and recycling industries. The Company is a wholesale manufacturer and supplier of wood-based mulch and lumber products, primarily in the Midwest, Southeast, and Ohio Valley regions. The Company also provides arbor care and storm recovery services to municipalities, corporations, and consumers, primarily in the southeastern United States. The Company plans to expand its operations through organic growth and strategic acquisitions that are both accretive to earnings and positioned for rapid growth from the resulting synergistic opportunities identified. The Company's customers include governmental, residential, and commercial clients - https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/ .

About VRM BioLogik Group:

Since 1987, VRM BioLogik has developed and implemented technological advances globally that catalyze natural reactions, aiding in soil restoration, resolving environmental emergencies, and cleaning through attaining and sustaining ecosystem balance. VRM's agricultural product range works to enhance crop yield while restoring the nutrients in soils naturally. Its cleaner product range naturally removes residues from surfaces that harbor viruses and pathogens. The environmental management product range works to address and amend difficult environmental circumstances, including balancing wastewater, control of odor and organics digestion during emergency spills, and eliminating odors. VRM's livestock product range is a probiotic approach to environmental management in intensive growing situations - https://www.vrm.science/ .

About Pawtocol (CRYPTO: UPI) ($UPI):

Pawtocol (CRYPTO: UPI) ($UPI) is an ecosystem of blockchain-powered solutions that make a positive impact on the lives of pets and pet owners all over the world. Utilizing blockchain technology provides continuity, transparency, and data ownership opportunities that have never been seen before in the pet industry. Pawtocol's goal is to deliver a new level of value to each and every member of our community, including the rescues and shelters that desperately need our support in their efforts to lower the homeless pet population and end kill shelters in America. Pawtocol Holding Corp. ("Pawtocol"), is a wholly owned subsidiary of New Wave Holding Corp. (CSE: SPOR) (FWB: 0XM2) (OTCPK: TRMNF) - https://pawtocol.com/ .

About New Wave Holdings Corp . (CSE: SPOR, FWB: 0XMB, OTCPK: TRMNF):

New Wave Holdings Corp. (CSE: SPOR, FWB: 0XMB, OTCPK: TRMNF) is an investment issuer focused on supporting innovative and fast-growing companies within the esports, NFT, Metaverse, Blockchain, and Web3 sectors. Investors interested in connecting with New Wave Holdings can learn more about the company and contact the team at https://newwavecorp.com/ (The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release).

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0):

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes encrypted emails, secure messengers, secure communication tools, secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, and document management products. The Company sells and serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide through approved wholesalers, distributors, and telecommunications companies. Contact Sekur Private Data, Ltd. at corporate@globexdatagroup.com or visit https://www.sekurprivatedata.com and https://www.sekur.com .

About New to The Street:

New to the Street is an FMW Media production that operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and syndicated Nielsen Rated programming television brands, "New to The Street," and its blockchain show, "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The paid-for-television programming platforms can potentially reach over 540 million homes in the US and international markets. FMW's New to The Street / Newsmax televised broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Sundays at 10 -11 AM ET. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

