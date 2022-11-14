Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 45 2022

English Danish

On 27 December 2021, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount Accumulated until 4/11/2022 483,539 532.09 257,284,076 Monday, 7 November 2022 0 - - Tuesday, 8 November 2022 0 - - Wednesday, 9 November 2022 2,722 507.03 1,380,136 Thursday, 10 November 2022 1,255 505.27 634,114 Friday, 11 November 2022 3,307 499.16 1,650,722 In the period 7/11/2022 - 11/11/2022 7,284 503.15 3,664,972 Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 11/11/2022 490,823 531.66 260,949,047 Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,011,547 treasury shares corresponding to 7.89% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222

Attachments