Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 45 2022

On 27 December 2021, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of shares
|Average price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 4/11/2022
|483,539
|532.09
|257,284,076
|Monday, 7 November 2022
|0
|-
|-
|Tuesday, 8 November 2022
|0
|-
|-
|Wednesday, 9 November 2022
|2,722
|507.03
|1,380,136
|Thursday, 10 November 2022
|1,255
|505.27
|634,114
|Friday, 11 November 2022
|3,307
|499.16
|1,650,722
|In the period 7/11/2022 - 11/11/2022
|7,284
|503.15
|3,664,972
|Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 11/11/2022
|490,823
|531.66
|260,949,047
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,011,547 treasury shares corresponding to 7.89% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222
