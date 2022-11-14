The Global Surgical Clips Market is expected to grow by $152.57 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.43% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Surgical Clips Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05784004/?utm_source=GNW

43% during the forecast period. Our report on the surgical clips market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing number of surgical procedures, an increase in the number of product launches, and business strategies of manufacturers to expand their business.

The surgical clips market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The surgical clips market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• hospitals and clinics

• ambulatory surgery centers



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the growing focus on developing dissolvable clips using magnesium alloy as one of the prime reasons driving the surgical clips market growth during the next few years. Also, robotic-assisted surgical procedures with surgical clips and the availability of surgical clips on online platforms will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the surgical clips market covers the following areas:

• Surgical clips market sizing

• Surgical clips market forecast

• Surgical clips market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading surgical clips market vendors that include Ackermann Instrumente GmbH, Amsel Medical Corp., B. Braun SE, Boston Scientific Corp., Changzhou Lookmed Medical Instrument Co. Ltd., Edwards Lifesciences Corp., Gebruder Martin GmbH and Co. KG, Grena Ltd., Hangzhou Kangji Medical Instruments Co. Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, LeMaitre Vascular Inc., Medtronic Plc, Mizuho Medical Co. Ltd., Novo Surgical Inc., Peters Surgical, Qingdao DMD Medical Technology Co. Ltd., Scanlan International Inc., Sklar Surgical Instruments, STERIS Plc, and Teleflex Inc. Also, the surgical clips market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



