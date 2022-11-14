New York, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smartphone Power Management ICs Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361298/?utm_source=GNW

Global Smartphone Power Management ICs Market to Reach $15.6 Billion by 2027



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Smartphone Power Management ICs estimated at US$10.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Android System, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.7% CAGR and reach US$11.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the iOS System segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.8% CAGR



The Smartphone Power Management ICs market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 4.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.



Other Applications Segment to Record 1.6% CAGR



In the global Other Applications segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$259.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$292.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Select Competitors (Total 17 Featured) -

Anagear

ETA Wireless, Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.

Nowi Energy

Richtek Technology Corporation

Silicon Mitus





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Smartphone Power Management IC - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smartphone Power Management ICs by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Smartphone Power

Management ICs by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 5: World Smartphone Power Management ICs Market Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027



Table 6: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Android System by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 7: World 7-Year Perspective for Android System by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for iOS

System by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 7-Year Perspective for iOS System by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Smartphone Power Management ICs Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States

for 2022 (E)

Table 10: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smartphone Power Management ICs by Application - Android

System, iOS System and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: USA 7-Year Perspective for Smartphone Power

Management ICs by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Android System, iOS System and Other Applications for

the Years 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 12: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smartphone Power Management ICs by Application - Android

System, iOS System and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 13: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Smartphone Power

Management ICs by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Android System, iOS System and Other Applications for

the Years 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Smartphone Power Management ICs Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 14: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smartphone Power Management ICs by Application - Android

System, iOS System and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 15: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Smartphone Power

Management ICs by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Android System, iOS System and Other Applications for

the Years 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Smartphone Power Management ICs Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 16: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smartphone Power Management ICs by Application - Android

System, iOS System and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: China 7-Year Perspective for Smartphone Power

Management ICs by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Android System, iOS System and Other Applications for

the Years 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Smartphone Power Management ICs Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 18: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smartphone Power Management ICs by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 19: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smartphone Power

Management ICs by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 20: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smartphone Power Management ICs by Application - Android

System, iOS System and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 21: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smartphone Power

Management ICs by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Android System, iOS System and Other Applications for

the Years 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Smartphone Power Management ICs Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 22: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smartphone Power Management ICs by Application - Android

System, iOS System and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: France 7-Year Perspective for Smartphone Power

Management ICs by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Android System, iOS System and Other Applications for

the Years 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Smartphone Power Management ICs Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 24: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smartphone Power Management ICs by Application - Android

System, iOS System and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 25: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Smartphone Power

Management ICs by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Android System, iOS System and Other Applications for

the Years 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 26: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smartphone Power Management ICs by Application - Android

System, iOS System and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Smartphone Power

Management ICs by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Android System, iOS System and Other Applications for

the Years 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Smartphone Power Management ICs Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom

for 2022 (E)

Table 28: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smartphone Power Management ICs by Application - Android

System, iOS System and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: UK 7-Year Perspective for Smartphone Power Management

ICs by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Android System, iOS System and Other Applications for the Years

2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 30: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smartphone Power Management ICs by Application - Android

System, iOS System and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 31: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smartphone

Power Management ICs by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Android System, iOS System and Other

Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Smartphone Power Management ICs Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for

2022 (E)

Table 32: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smartphone Power Management ICs by Application - Android

System, iOS System and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Smartphone Power

Management ICs by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Android System, iOS System and Other Applications for

the Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 34: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smartphone Power Management ICs by Application - Android

System, iOS System and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Smartphone Power

Management ICs by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Android System, iOS System and Other Applications for

the Years 2021 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

