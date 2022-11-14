New York, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smartphone Power Management ICs Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361298/?utm_source=GNW
Global Smartphone Power Management ICs Market to Reach $15.6 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Smartphone Power Management ICs estimated at US$10.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Android System, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.7% CAGR and reach US$11.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the iOS System segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.8% CAGR
The Smartphone Power Management ICs market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 4.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.
Other Applications Segment to Record 1.6% CAGR
In the global Other Applications segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$259.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$292.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Global Smartphone Power Management ICs Market to Reach $15.6 Billion by 2027
What's New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
New York, Nov. 14, 2022