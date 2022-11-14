The Global Workover Rigs Market is expected to grow by $322.27 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Workover Rigs Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05778672/?utm_source=GNW

9% during the forecast period. Our report on the workover rigs market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for oil and natural gas, efforts to increase oil and gas production from mature oil and gas fields, and an increase in global drilling rig count.

The workover rigs market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscape.



The workover rigs market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Onshore

• Offshore



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• APAC

• Europe

• South America



This study identifies the use of laser technology in workover operations as one of the prime reasons driving the workover rigs market growth during the next few years. Also, the development of intelligent well-completion technologies and the emergence of automated workover rigs will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the workover rigs market covers the following areas:

• Workover rigs market sizing

• Workover rigs market forecast

• Workover rigs market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading workover rigs market vendors that include Automated Rig Technologies Ltd., Aztec International Ltd., Bentec GmbH Drilling and Oilfield Systems, Care Industries Inc., China National Petroleum Corp., Deep Industries Ltd., Dragon Products LLC, Drillmec Spa, MAX STREICHER GmbH and Co. KG aA, Mesa Southern Well Servicing LP, Moncla Energy Services LLC, Nabors Industries Ltd., National Energy Services Reunited Corp., NOV Inc., Precision Drilling Corp., Schlumberger Ltd., Superior Energy Services Inc., Ventia Services Group Pty Ltd., Watson Hopper Inc., and Yantai Jereh Oilfield Services Group Co. Ltd. Also, the workover rigs market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



