New York, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smartphone Displays Industry"
Global Smartphone Displays Market to Reach $80.3 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Smartphone Displays estimated at US$57 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$80.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. OLED, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach US$33.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the LCD segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $15.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR
The Smartphone Displays market in the U.S. is estimated at US$15.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$16.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.1% and 5.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$10.5 Billion by the year 2027.
AMOLED Segment to Record 5.9% CAGR
In the global AMOLED segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$8.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$12.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 7.2% CAGR through the analysis period.
Let`s Nurture
LG Display Co., Ltd.
Global Smartphone Displays Market to Reach $80.3 Billion by 2027
Abstract: What's New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
