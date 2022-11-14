The Global 5PL Solutions Market is expected to grow by $326.32 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.02% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global 5PL Solutions Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05778665/?utm_source=GNW

02% during the forecast period. Our report on the 5PL solutions market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in global containerized cargo trade, growing global e-commerce market, and rising free trade agreements in Europe.

The 5PL solutions market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The 5PL solutions market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Transportation

• Warehousing

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the emergence of Industry 4.0 as one of the prime reasons driving the 5PL solutions market growth during the next few years. Also, the penetration of blockchain in logistics market and the growing requirement for green logistics will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

• 5PL solutions market sizing

• 5PL solutions market forecast

• 5PL solutions market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading 5pl solutions market vendors that include 5PL Logistics Solutions, AP Moller Maersk AS, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CMA CGM Group, DACHSER SE, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, DSV Panalpina AS, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FedEx Corp., GEODIS, Hemisphere Freight Services Ltd., Hitachi Transport System Ltd., Kuehne Nagel Management AG, Nippon Express Holdings Inc., Toll Holdings Ltd., Unique 5pl Services India Pvt. Ltd., United Parcel Service Inc., XPO Logistics Inc., and Schultz Shipping Group. Also, the 5PL solutions market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

