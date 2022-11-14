New York, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart-Connected Power Plug Sockets Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361293/?utm_source=GNW

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year



Global Smart-Connected Power Plug Sockets Market to Reach $140.6 Million by 2027



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Smart-Connected Power Plug Sockets estimated at US$97.8 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$140.6 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Wi-Fi Connectivity, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.6% CAGR and reach US$110.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Bluetooth Connectivity segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $28.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.9% CAGR



The Smart-Connected Power Plug Sockets market in the U.S. is estimated at US$28.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$24.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.



Zigbee Connectivity Segment to Record 4% CAGR



In the global Zigbee Connectivity segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Select Competitors (Total 22 Featured) -

Belkin international, Inc.

Bert

Cassia Networks

D-Link Corporation

D-Link US

Emporia Energy

Gnrgy

Gulplug

iSocket Systems

Kancy Systems





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361293/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Smart-Connected Power Plug Socket - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2020 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2020 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart-Connected Power Plug Sockets by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 9-Year Perspective for Smart-Connected Power

Plug Sockets by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World Markets for Years 2019 & 2027



Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wi-Fi

connectivity by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2018 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 4: World 9-Year Perspective for Wi-Fi connectivity by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2019 & 2027



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bluetooth connectivity by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2018

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 9-Year Perspective for Bluetooth connectivity by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2019 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Zigbee connectivity by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2018

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 9-Year Perspective for Zigbee connectivity by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2019 & 2027



Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Z

Wave Connectivity by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2018

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 9-Year Perspective for Z Wave Connectivity by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2019 & 2027



Table 11: World Smart-Connected Power Plug Sockets Market

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Smart-Connected Power Plug Sockets Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States

for 2020 (E)

Table 12: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart-Connected Power Plug Sockets by Type - Wi-Fi

connectivity, Bluetooth connectivity, Zigbee connectivity and Z

Wave Connectivity - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 13: USA 9-Year Perspective for Smart-Connected Power Plug

Sockets by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wi-Fi

connectivity, Bluetooth connectivity, Zigbee connectivity and Z

Wave Connectivity for the Years 2019 & 2027



CANADA

Table 14: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart-Connected Power Plug Sockets by Type - Wi-Fi

connectivity, Bluetooth connectivity, Zigbee connectivity and Z

Wave Connectivity - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 15: Canada 9-Year Perspective for Smart-Connected Power

Plug Sockets by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Wi-Fi connectivity, Bluetooth connectivity, Zigbee connectivity

and Z Wave Connectivity for the Years 2019 & 2027



JAPAN

Smart-Connected Power Plug Sockets Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2020 (E)

Table 16: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart-Connected Power Plug Sockets by Type - Wi-Fi

connectivity, Bluetooth connectivity, Zigbee connectivity and Z

Wave Connectivity - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: Japan 9-Year Perspective for Smart-Connected Power

Plug Sockets by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Wi-Fi connectivity, Bluetooth connectivity, Zigbee connectivity

and Z Wave Connectivity for the Years 2019 & 2027



CHINA

Smart-Connected Power Plug Sockets Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2020 (E)

Table 18: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart-Connected Power Plug Sockets by Type - Wi-Fi

connectivity, Bluetooth connectivity, Zigbee connectivity and Z

Wave Connectivity - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 19: China 9-Year Perspective for Smart-Connected Power

Plug Sockets by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Wi-Fi connectivity, Bluetooth connectivity, Zigbee connectivity

and Z Wave Connectivity for the Years 2019 & 2027



EUROPE

Smart-Connected Power Plug Sockets Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2020 (E)

Table 20: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart-Connected Power Plug Sockets by Geographic Region -

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2018

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 21: Europe 9-Year Perspective for Smart-Connected Power

Plug Sockets by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2019 & 2027



Table 22: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart-Connected Power Plug Sockets by Type - Wi-Fi

connectivity, Bluetooth connectivity, Zigbee connectivity and Z

Wave Connectivity - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: Europe 9-Year Perspective for Smart-Connected Power

Plug Sockets by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Wi-Fi connectivity, Bluetooth connectivity, Zigbee connectivity

and Z Wave Connectivity for the Years 2019 & 2027



FRANCE

Smart-Connected Power Plug Sockets Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2020 (E)

Table 24: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart-Connected Power Plug Sockets by Type - Wi-Fi

connectivity, Bluetooth connectivity, Zigbee connectivity and Z

Wave Connectivity - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 25: France 9-Year Perspective for Smart-Connected Power

Plug Sockets by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Wi-Fi connectivity, Bluetooth connectivity, Zigbee connectivity

and Z Wave Connectivity for the Years 2019 & 2027



GERMANY

Smart-Connected Power Plug Sockets Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2020 (E)

Table 26: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart-Connected Power Plug Sockets by Type - Wi-Fi

connectivity, Bluetooth connectivity, Zigbee connectivity and Z

Wave Connectivity - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: Germany 9-Year Perspective for Smart-Connected Power

Plug Sockets by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Wi-Fi connectivity, Bluetooth connectivity, Zigbee connectivity

and Z Wave Connectivity for the Years 2019 & 2027



ITALY

Table 28: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart-Connected Power Plug Sockets by Type - Wi-Fi

connectivity, Bluetooth connectivity, Zigbee connectivity and Z

Wave Connectivity - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: Italy 9-Year Perspective for Smart-Connected Power

Plug Sockets by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Wi-Fi connectivity, Bluetooth connectivity, Zigbee connectivity

and Z Wave Connectivity for the Years 2019 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Smart-Connected Power Plug Sockets Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom

for 2020 (E)

Table 30: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart-Connected Power Plug Sockets by Type - Wi-Fi

connectivity, Bluetooth connectivity, Zigbee connectivity and Z

Wave Connectivity - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 31: UK 9-Year Perspective for Smart-Connected Power Plug

Sockets by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wi-Fi

connectivity, Bluetooth connectivity, Zigbee connectivity and Z

Wave Connectivity for the Years 2019 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 32: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smart-Connected Power Plug Sockets by Type - Wi-Fi

connectivity, Bluetooth connectivity, Zigbee connectivity and Z

Wave Connectivity - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: Rest of Europe 9-Year Perspective for Smart-Connected

Power Plug Sockets by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Wi-Fi connectivity, Bluetooth connectivity, Zigbee

connectivity and Z Wave Connectivity for the Years 2019 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Smart-Connected Power Plug Sockets Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for

2020 (E)

Table 34: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smart-Connected Power Plug Sockets by Type - Wi-Fi

connectivity, Bluetooth connectivity, Zigbee connectivity and Z

Wave Connectivity - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Asia-Pacific 9-Year Perspective for Smart-Connected

Power Plug Sockets by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Wi-Fi connectivity, Bluetooth connectivity, Zigbee

connectivity and Z Wave Connectivity for the Years 2019 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 36: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Smart-Connected Power Plug Sockets by Type - Wi-Fi

connectivity, Bluetooth connectivity, Zigbee connectivity and Z

Wave Connectivity - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 37: Rest of World 9-Year Perspective for Smart-Connected

Power Plug Sockets by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Wi-Fi connectivity, Bluetooth connectivity, Zigbee

connectivity and Z Wave Connectivity for the Years 2019 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361293/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________