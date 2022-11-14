New York, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart-Connected Power Plug Sockets Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361293/?utm_source=GNW
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year
Global Smart-Connected Power Plug Sockets Market to Reach $140.6 Million by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Smart-Connected Power Plug Sockets estimated at US$97.8 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$140.6 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Wi-Fi Connectivity, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.6% CAGR and reach US$110.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Bluetooth Connectivity segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $28.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.9% CAGR
The Smart-Connected Power Plug Sockets market in the U.S. is estimated at US$28.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$24.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.
Zigbee Connectivity Segment to Record 4% CAGR
In the global Zigbee Connectivity segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 22 Featured) -
Belkin international, Inc.
Bert
Cassia Networks
D-Link Corporation
D-Link US
Emporia Energy
Gnrgy
Gulplug
iSocket Systems
Kancy Systems
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361293/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Smart-Connected Power Plug Socket - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2020 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2020 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart-Connected Power Plug Sockets by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 9-Year Perspective for Smart-Connected Power
Plug Sockets by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World Markets for Years 2019 & 2027
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wi-Fi
connectivity by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2018 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 4: World 9-Year Perspective for Wi-Fi connectivity by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2019 & 2027
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bluetooth connectivity by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2018
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 9-Year Perspective for Bluetooth connectivity by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2019 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Zigbee connectivity by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2018
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 9-Year Perspective for Zigbee connectivity by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2019 & 2027
Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Z
Wave Connectivity by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2018
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 9-Year Perspective for Z Wave Connectivity by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2019 & 2027
Table 11: World Smart-Connected Power Plug Sockets Market
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Smart-Connected Power Plug Sockets Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States
for 2020 (E)
Table 12: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart-Connected Power Plug Sockets by Type - Wi-Fi
connectivity, Bluetooth connectivity, Zigbee connectivity and Z
Wave Connectivity - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 13: USA 9-Year Perspective for Smart-Connected Power Plug
Sockets by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wi-Fi
connectivity, Bluetooth connectivity, Zigbee connectivity and Z
Wave Connectivity for the Years 2019 & 2027
CANADA
Table 14: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart-Connected Power Plug Sockets by Type - Wi-Fi
connectivity, Bluetooth connectivity, Zigbee connectivity and Z
Wave Connectivity - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 15: Canada 9-Year Perspective for Smart-Connected Power
Plug Sockets by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wi-Fi connectivity, Bluetooth connectivity, Zigbee connectivity
and Z Wave Connectivity for the Years 2019 & 2027
JAPAN
Smart-Connected Power Plug Sockets Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2020 (E)
Table 16: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart-Connected Power Plug Sockets by Type - Wi-Fi
connectivity, Bluetooth connectivity, Zigbee connectivity and Z
Wave Connectivity - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: Japan 9-Year Perspective for Smart-Connected Power
Plug Sockets by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wi-Fi connectivity, Bluetooth connectivity, Zigbee connectivity
and Z Wave Connectivity for the Years 2019 & 2027
CHINA
Smart-Connected Power Plug Sockets Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2020 (E)
Table 18: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart-Connected Power Plug Sockets by Type - Wi-Fi
connectivity, Bluetooth connectivity, Zigbee connectivity and Z
Wave Connectivity - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 19: China 9-Year Perspective for Smart-Connected Power
Plug Sockets by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wi-Fi connectivity, Bluetooth connectivity, Zigbee connectivity
and Z Wave Connectivity for the Years 2019 & 2027
EUROPE
Smart-Connected Power Plug Sockets Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2020 (E)
Table 20: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart-Connected Power Plug Sockets by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2018
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 21: Europe 9-Year Perspective for Smart-Connected Power
Plug Sockets by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2019 & 2027
Table 22: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart-Connected Power Plug Sockets by Type - Wi-Fi
connectivity, Bluetooth connectivity, Zigbee connectivity and Z
Wave Connectivity - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: Europe 9-Year Perspective for Smart-Connected Power
Plug Sockets by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wi-Fi connectivity, Bluetooth connectivity, Zigbee connectivity
and Z Wave Connectivity for the Years 2019 & 2027
FRANCE
Smart-Connected Power Plug Sockets Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2020 (E)
Table 24: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart-Connected Power Plug Sockets by Type - Wi-Fi
connectivity, Bluetooth connectivity, Zigbee connectivity and Z
Wave Connectivity - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 25: France 9-Year Perspective for Smart-Connected Power
Plug Sockets by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wi-Fi connectivity, Bluetooth connectivity, Zigbee connectivity
and Z Wave Connectivity for the Years 2019 & 2027
GERMANY
Smart-Connected Power Plug Sockets Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2020 (E)
Table 26: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart-Connected Power Plug Sockets by Type - Wi-Fi
connectivity, Bluetooth connectivity, Zigbee connectivity and Z
Wave Connectivity - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: Germany 9-Year Perspective for Smart-Connected Power
Plug Sockets by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wi-Fi connectivity, Bluetooth connectivity, Zigbee connectivity
and Z Wave Connectivity for the Years 2019 & 2027
ITALY
Table 28: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart-Connected Power Plug Sockets by Type - Wi-Fi
connectivity, Bluetooth connectivity, Zigbee connectivity and Z
Wave Connectivity - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: Italy 9-Year Perspective for Smart-Connected Power
Plug Sockets by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wi-Fi connectivity, Bluetooth connectivity, Zigbee connectivity
and Z Wave Connectivity for the Years 2019 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Smart-Connected Power Plug Sockets Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom
for 2020 (E)
Table 30: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smart-Connected Power Plug Sockets by Type - Wi-Fi
connectivity, Bluetooth connectivity, Zigbee connectivity and Z
Wave Connectivity - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 31: UK 9-Year Perspective for Smart-Connected Power Plug
Sockets by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wi-Fi
connectivity, Bluetooth connectivity, Zigbee connectivity and Z
Wave Connectivity for the Years 2019 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 32: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smart-Connected Power Plug Sockets by Type - Wi-Fi
connectivity, Bluetooth connectivity, Zigbee connectivity and Z
Wave Connectivity - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: Rest of Europe 9-Year Perspective for Smart-Connected
Power Plug Sockets by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Wi-Fi connectivity, Bluetooth connectivity, Zigbee
connectivity and Z Wave Connectivity for the Years 2019 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Smart-Connected Power Plug Sockets Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for
2020 (E)
Table 34: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smart-Connected Power Plug Sockets by Type - Wi-Fi
connectivity, Bluetooth connectivity, Zigbee connectivity and Z
Wave Connectivity - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Asia-Pacific 9-Year Perspective for Smart-Connected
Power Plug Sockets by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Wi-Fi connectivity, Bluetooth connectivity, Zigbee
connectivity and Z Wave Connectivity for the Years 2019 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 36: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Smart-Connected Power Plug Sockets by Type - Wi-Fi
connectivity, Bluetooth connectivity, Zigbee connectivity and Z
Wave Connectivity - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2018 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 37: Rest of World 9-Year Perspective for Smart-Connected
Power Plug Sockets by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Wi-Fi connectivity, Bluetooth connectivity, Zigbee
connectivity and Z Wave Connectivity for the Years 2019 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361293/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Smart-Connected Power Plug Sockets Market to Reach $140.6 Million by 2027
Abstract: What’s New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart-Connected Power Plug Sockets Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361293/?utm_source=GNW