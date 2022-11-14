2022 ‘Toy Express’ Launched by First Responders Children’s Foundation

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Responders Children’s Foundation (FRCF) is proud to announce the launch of their annual Toy Express. This national holiday program delivers toys to children in 150 cities across the United States, with a focus on families who have lost a first responder parent in the line of duty. Toys will also be sent to public safety agencies and hospitals to help first responders build positive relationships in the communities they serve.



As part of FRCF’s Hurricane Ian Disaster Response, special toy deliveries will be made to Lee, Sarasota, and Charlotte Counties in Florida to bring some holiday joy to first responders, their families, and the communities they serve who have been impacted the hardest by Hurricane Ian. The Foundation is actively seeking more donations of toys and money to help fill the many hundreds of requests that have been made in these hardest hit areas where families have lost everything.

FRCF is working with toy manufacturers, corporate partners, and individuals nationwide to stock its warehouse with hundreds of pallets of toys in the coming weeks. The need this year is significant. Any business or individual can hop on the Toy Express virtually and buy toys for children that have lost a first responder parent. Support can be provided through personal donations, purchasing toys on FRCF’s Amazon Wish List or by texting “TOY” to 24365.

"First responders put their lives on the line every day, and we want them to know how much we value their selfless service," said First Responders Children's Foundation President and CEO Jillian Crane. "The 2022 Toy Express will deliver joy to children across the country, and for first responders, the program provides them a unique opportunity to give back to families in their immediate community in celebration of the holiday season."

FRCF’s 2022 Toy Express corporate partners include CSX, Spin Master, Sago Mini, Mattel, Under Armour, SERVPRO, Scooter Braun Projects, NSI, BitOGenius and Good360.

Transportation is donated by Schneider.

Visit www.1stRCF.org to learn how you can help support this year’s program.

ABOUT FIRST RESPONDERS CHILDREN’S FOUNDATION (FRCF)

First Responders Children's Foundation is a national foundation that provides programs and resources that address the specific needs of first responders and their families. The Foundation focuses on four key areas: Scholarships, Financial Assistance Grants; a Mental Health Resiliency Program; and Community Engagement. The Foundation was founded over 21 years ago in response to 9/11 when 800 children lost a first responder parent. More information can be found at www.1stRCF.org. Follow First Responders Children’s Foundation on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @1strcf.

