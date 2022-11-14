Gobal Industrial Waste Management Market Will Reach USD 199.67 Billion by 2025, at a 6% CAGR

Dallas, TX, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Industrial Waste Management Market By Service (Collection, Recycling, Landfill, And Incineration), By Type (Non-Hazardous And Hazardous), By End-User (Machinery & Equipment, Food & Drug, Metallic Minerals, Electronics, Plastic & Chemicals, Textile, And Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast, 2016 – 2025” in its research database.

"According to the latest research study, the demand of global Industrial Waste Management Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 133.55 billion in 2018 and it is expected to surpass around USD 199.67 billion mark by 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6% during the forecast period 2019 to 2025."

What is Industrial Waste Management? How big is the Industrial Waste Management Industry?

Industrial Waste Management Report Coverage & Overview:

Industrial waste is simply a catchall term for the undesired by-products of industrial activities such as mining and manufacturing. The rising price of oil coupled with higher costs of landfill disposal is raising interest in conversion technologies including traditional sources such as mass-burn and landfill gas-to-energy, as well as more exotic methods such as gasification, plasma arc gasification, hydrolysis, and pyrolysis.

When it comes to the safe handling, collection, and disposal of waste products, the nature of many different types of industrial processes can lead to some extremely hard barriers. The trash may have hazardous properties, and/or properties that are harmful to the environment, and as a result, strict attention must be paid to complying with safety regulations and protecting the environment. The management of industrial waste does not fall under the purview of either local governments or national ones. The industries that are responsible for producing these solid wastes are the ones in charge of managing them. When it comes to managing industrial waste, various processes and approaches are utilized.



Global Industrial Waste Management Market: Growth Dynamics

Increasing focus on energy and resource recovery around the globe is one of the major factors that are expected to fuel the growth of industrial waste management market in the forecast timeline. While global demand projections for water, food, and energy predict continuous and significant growth, the declining reserves of the non-renewable elements such as phosphorus, copper, and zinc emphasize the need for more investments in resource recovery and reuse across the food, waste and sanitation sectors. Aside from the reduction of food waste along the food chain, resource recovery allows capturing value even from apparently wasted resources.

In wealthy countries, there has been a significant uptick in the demand for various waste management systems. Both the rate of urbanization and industrialization are accelerating at an alarming rate all across the world. Along with the fast development of recycling equipment technology, more and more businesses are becoming aware of how important it is to handle waste properly.

The rise in the number of businesses in industries such as aerospace and defense, autos, electronics, oil and gas, food and beverages, biotechnology, and other areas is contributing to the expansion of the industrial verticals. Globally, the amount of scrap metal and other materials generated by industry is growing at the same rate as the number of industries. People and governments in a great number of countries around the world are quite concerned about the increasing amount of waste. This results in a significant increase in the demand for effective waste management across the globe. As a result, there will be a higher need for management of industrial waste during the period that is being forecasted.

Managing the difficult-to-dispose-of scrap is a significant difficulty that calls for the implementation of an appropriate management system. The customer now has more money available for discretionary spending, which has resulted in earlier disposal of otherwise useable products and an increase in overall wastage. The quantity of hazardous waste produced by industries such as manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and healthcare is growing, leading to an increase in the market's demand for waste management services to accommodate this trend.

Industrial Waste Management Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Prior to the COVID-19, the world was already facing challenges in the sector of waste management. According to UN-Habitat, 2020, 2 billion people lacked access to garbage collection while 3 billion people lacked access to waste disposal. This was a problem in a sector where the world was already facing challenges. Nevertheless, the COVID-19 and the associated social distancing measures make an already difficult situation even worse for the sector.

Industrial Waste Management Market: Segmentation Analysis

On the basis of end-user, industrial waste management market is segmented into machinery & equipment, food & drug, metallic minerals, electronics, plastic & chemicals, textile, and others. E-waste contains precious metals including gold, silver, copper, platinum, and palladium, but it also contains valuable bulky materials such as iron and aluminum, along with plastics that can be recycled. Over the past 12 months, millions of dollars have been poured into companies providing electronic waste (e-waste) recycling or marketing services, both for consumers and for businesses. Similarly, growing resource costs, stricter waste control, disposal laws, and higher disposal costs have encouraged firms to search for waste reduction opportunities in textile market as well.

The Food & Drug industry wastes $50 billion a year due to inefficient manufacturing. The efficient management of waste can bring down the cost of production of processed foods and minimize the pollution hazard. Mineral processing wastes are wastes that are generated during the extraction and beneficiation of ores and minerals. Although many sources of mining activity are located in remote areas, nearly every region has significant quantities of mineral processing wastes. The mining industry has traditionally made use of its own waste materials, either by reprocessing to recover additional minerals.

The global Industrial Waste Management market is segmented as follows:

Global Industrial Waste Management Market: Service Segment Analysis

Collection

Recycling

Landfill

Incineration

Global Industrial Waste Management Market: Type Segment Analysis

Non-Hazardous

Hazardous

Global Industrial Waste Management Market: By Waste Type Analysis,

Construction and Demolition Waste

Manufacturing Waste

Agriculture Waste

Chemical Waste

Mining Waste

Oil & Gas Waste

Nuclear Waste

Others

Global Industrial Waste Management Market: End-User Segment Analysis

Machinery & Equipment

Food & Drug

Metallic Minerals

Electronics

Plastic & Chemicals

Textile

Others

Global Industrial Waste Management Market: By Service (Collection, Recycling, Landfill, And Incineration), By Type (Non-Hazardous And Hazardous), By End-User (Machinery & Equipment, Food & Drug, Metallic Minerals, Electronics, Plastic & Chemicals, Textile, And Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast, 2016 – 2025

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Industrial Waste Management market include -

Clean Harbors

Calgon Carbon Corporation

Republic Services Inc.

Stericycle Inc.

Suez Environment (France)

Remondis SE & Co. KG

Veolia Environnement (France)

Waste Management Inc. (U.S.)

Casella Waste Systems Inc.

Heritage Environmental Services LLC

Daiseki Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Biffa (U.K)

Covanta Energy (U.S.)

SembCorp (Singapore)

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Industrial Waste Management market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period (2019-2025).

In terms of revenue, the Industrial Waste Management market size was valued at around US$ 133.55 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 199.67 billion by 2025.

By Waste Type, Construction and Demolition Waste subsegment dominates during the forecast period.

By service segment analysis, the landfill segment will certainly dominate the market.

Followed by Industrial Waste Management Market, medical and E-waste management are also widespread throughout the world.

During the time period covered by the research, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to have the majority share of the market, by regional analysis

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Industrial Waste Management industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Industrial Waste Management Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Industrial Waste Management Industry?

What segments does the Industrial Waste Management Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Industrial Waste Management Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By waste type, By type segment analysis, By service segment analysis, By end-user segment analysis, and By regional analysis

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

The market for industrial waste management has been broken down geographically into five important regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Each of these regions has been evaluated separately. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest market segment during the study's time frame. In the year 2020, the total worth of the region was approximately $325 billion. In comparison to the populations of other regions, the Asia-Pacific region has an exceptionally large total population. The growth of a number of different sectors in this area is also expanding, which results in the generation of a substantial amount of surplus waste. China, which is located in this region, generates a significant amount of waste, and its government is taking significant actions to combat pollution. The increasing amount of garbage that has to be managed in this region has led to an increase in the need for industrial waste management in this region.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In Nov 2020, Mumbai's only biomedical waste incinerator plant will relocate by February 2022.

In May 2018, Sembcorp Environment, a Sembcorp Industries subsidiary, sold its medical waste treatment operation for $20 million. Sembcorp's medical waste division treats biohazardous and pharmaceutical trash.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2018 USD 133.55 billion in 2018 Projected Market Size in 2025 USD 199.67 billion CAGR Growth Rate 6% CAGR Base Year 2018 Forecast Years 2019-2025 Key Market Players Clean Harbors, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Republic Services Inc., Stericycle Inc., Suez Environment (France), Remondis SE & Co. KG, Veolia Environnement (France), Waste Management Inc.(U.S.), Casella Waste Systems Inc., Heritage Environmental Services LLC, Daiseki Co. Ltd. (Japan), Biffa (U.K), Covanta Energy (U.S.) SembCorp (Singapore) among others. Key Segment By Type, By End-User, By Service, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

