Global Industrial Valves Market Size/Share to Garner $82.9 billion by 2028 at 5.80% CAGR | (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value) by Markets N Research

Chicago, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report "Industrial Valves Market by Valve Type (Gate (Parallel, Wedge), Globe (Tee, Angle, Wye), Ball (Trunnion, Floating, Threaded Series), Butterfly (High Performance, Lined), Plug (Lined, Lubricated, Non-Lubricated), Check (Dual Plate, Piston Lift, Spring Loaded Disk, Swing Check, Tilting Check, Y Pattern, T Pattern), Safety Relief (Spring Loaded, Pilot Operated), Other Customized), Valve Material (Cast Steel, Carbon Steel, Stainless Steel, Bronze, Other Alloys) End-Use Industry (Oil & Gas, Chemical, Water & Wastewater Treatment, Power Plants, Paper & Pulp, Others), Function (Manual, Automatic) – Global Forecast to 2028", is projected to grow from USD 59.1 billion in 2021 and reach USD 82.9 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.80% from 2022 to 2028.

Market Overview:

One of the primary driving forces behind market expansion is rapid industrialization, which occurs in tandem with the growing automation of industrial processes. Along with this, an additional significant growth-inducing aspect is the increase in oil and gas (O&G) exploration activities in offshore regions, brought on by the rising energy demand. The development of nuclear power plants and oil refineries contributes to the market. Additionally, the market is positively affected by the expanding pipeline installations and the rising demand for monitoring and controlling them from a centralized location. In the upcoming years, it is projected that the market will be driven by the increasing popularity of renewable energy sources for producing power.

List of Key Players in Industrial Valves:

G.E. Company

Emerson

Flowserve Corporation

Schlumberger Limited

TechnipFMC Plc

KSB SE & Co. KGaA

KITZ Corporation

Alfa Laval Corporate AB

Curtiss-Wright Corp.

CIRCOR International Inc.

Oilwell Varco Inc.

Weir Group Plc.

Neway Valves

AVK International A/S

LESER GmbH & Co. K.G.

Industrial Valves Market Dynamics: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities

Drivers: Growing demand for valves from healthcare and pharmaceuticals industries due toCOVID-19 pandemic

Restraints: Lack of standardized policies

Opportunities: Use of lloT and Industry 4.0 in industrial valves

Recent Developments:

In October 2021, Emerson introduced the first complete valve assemblies that meet safety integrity level 3 (SIL) requirements under the International Electrotechnical Commission's IEC 61508 standard.

requirements under the International Electrotechnical Commission's IEC 61508 standard. In September 2021, ToA Valve Engineering Inc. (Japan) common shares will be acquired by KITZ Corporation , which also announced the signing of a capital and business cooperation agreement. By sharing ideas, technology, and strengths linked to valves, this commercial collaboration enabled both companies to increase their corporate value and grow their businesses.



, which also announced the signing of a capital and business cooperation agreement. By sharing ideas, technology, and strengths linked to valves, this commercial collaboration enabled both companies to increase their corporate value and grow their businesses. In January 2021, Flowserve Corporation launched a new loT service suite, RedRaven, for the remote monitoring of facilities. RedRaven advanced loT condition monitoring helps plants monitor valve performance and proactively identify and address issues before failures.



Industrial Valves Market Scope:

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2021 Historical Year 2018 – 2020 Forecast Year 2022 – 2028 Segments Covered By Valve Type, By Valve Material, By End-Use Industry, By Function Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2029 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and Rest of World

Industrial Valves Market Segmentation:

Global Industrial Valves Market – By Valve Type

Gate Parallel Wedge

Globe Tee Angle Wye

Ball Trunnion Floating Threaded Series

Butterfly High Performance Lined

Plug Lined Lubricated Non-Lubricated

Check Dual Plate Piston Lift Spring Loaded Disk Swing Check Tilting Check Y Pattern T Pattern

Safety Relief Spring Loaded Pilot Operated

Other Customized

Global Industrial ValvesMarket – By Valve Material

Cast Steel

Carbon Steel

Stainless Steel

Bronze

Other Alloys

Global Industrial ValvesMarket – By End-Use Industry

Oil & Gas

Chemical

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Power Plants

Paper & Pulp

Others

Global Industrial Valves Market – By Function

Manual

Automatic

The globe category is estimated to be the largest growth in the steam engine market during the forecast period

The globe category dominated the market. Globe valves, which govern by the position of a movable disc concerning the stationary ring seat, are among the most often used valves for controlling the flow in a pipeline. The globe valve's main benefit is that it doesn't leak as much as other valves. These valves are used in various industries for their advantages, including superior full-closing properties, quicker opening and closing times, and positive shut-off. Additionally, they can function as stop-check valves.

Oil & gas is estimated to be the largest growing market category during the forecast period

The oil & gas segment is projected to grow the fastest during the forecast period due to the expansion of the transportation industry, rising energy prices, and expanding drilling operations in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations. The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, however, has caused an economic catastrophe that the globe is still recuperating from. After COVID-19, the growing need for maintenance work in the oil and gas industry would present profitable business prospects. The need for maintenance operations would also increase opportunities for maintenance service providers in the oil & gas industries, increasing the demand for valves. This is because most of the existing oil and gas refineries are aging.

Regional Insights-

The North American segment is estimated to be the largest growing market during the forecast period

North America is the largest industrial valve market, projected to grow fastest during the forecast period. Since several of the greatest global firms, like Emerson (U.S.), Cameron-Schlumberger (U.S.), and Flowserve Corporation, are based in North America, the continent is a significant market for industrial valves (U.S.). Among the key drivers propelling the market in North America are the increased need for safety applications and the region's expanding R&D efforts connected to using actuators in valves for automation. In the U.S., industrial valve application fields are being expanded by industry-level R&D in various sectors, including energy & power and chemicals. Oil and gas, energy and electricity, and water and wastewater treatment industries all employ control valves to start, stop, or throttle flow and ensure safe and effective process automation.

