Global Fly Ash Market Size & Share to Surpass Valuation of by 2028 | $16.9 Bn | China Produces over 50% of Global Fly Ash Market

WASHINGTON, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Fly Ash Market generated revenue of USD 12.1 Billion in 2021, which is expected to exceed valuation of USD 16.9 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 5.8% during the forecast period 2022–2028.

Vantage Market Research’s analysis the Global Fly Ash Market report covers the main findings and recommendations. The report includes an overview of the market, including its drivers and challenges, as well as a detailed analysis of the different types of Fly Ash Market products currently available.

The report findings suggest that the Fly Ash Market is growing rapidly, driven by factors such as the increasing use of Fly Ash Market in construction and infrastructure projects, and the rising demand for Fly Ash Market based products from Asia-Pacific countries. However, challenges such as strict environmental regulations and high transportation costs are restraining the growth of this market.

The report provides a detailed analysis of various types of Fly Ash Market products, including their applications, advantages, and disadvantages. It also covers the key players in this market, their offerings, market share analysis, competitive landscape, and SWOT analysis.

Market Overview

There is a growing demand for Fly Ash Market, which is a natural by-product of coal combustion. Fly Ash Market can be used as a construction material or as an additive in cement, concrete, and other building materials. It is also used to treat wastewater and to improve the strength and durability of concrete structures.

Fly Ash Market is rich in minerals and can be used to replace Portland cement in concrete mixtures. This provides a number of benefits, including improved workability, enhanced durability, and reduced environmental impact. In addition, Fly Ash Market can help to improve the performance of asphalt pavement and reduce maintenance costs.

As the demand for Fly Ash Market continues to grow, it is important to ensure that there is a steady supply of this valuable resource.

Report Findings

In order to understand the Fly Ash Market, Vantage Marker Research conducted an in-depth analysis of the market. The results of the analysis showed:

The construction industry is the largest user of Fly Ash Market, accounting for more than 50% of total demand. In the United States, about 70% of generated Fly Ash Market is used in construction, mostly as a Portland cement replacement in concrete. It is also used as an embankment or fill material.

Fly Ash Market is currently in a state of growth and is expected to continue growing in the future. This market is driven by the demand for Fly Ash Market from power plants and other industries that use coal as a fuel source.

Currently, there are two types of Fly Ash Market: Class F and Class C. Class F Fly Ash Market is produced from anthracite or bituminous coal and has a higher carbon content than Class C Fly Ash Market. As a result, Class F Fly Ash Market is used primarily in concrete production, while Class C Fly Ash Market is used in cement production.

Global Fly Ash Market is currently divided into two segments: power plants and other industrial users. Power plants account for the majority of Fly Ash Market demand, while other industrial users account for the remaining demand.

Fly Ash Market is also being used increasingly as a replacement for cement in road construction and other applications. This is due to its high strength and durability, which makes it ideal for use in heavy-duty construction projects.



List of Prominent Players:

Boral Limited (US)

Charah Solutions (US)

CEMEX S.A.B. DE C.V. (Mexico)

Lafarge North America Inc. (US)

Fly Ash Direct (US)

Separation Technologies LLC (US)

Aggregate Industries (UK)

Salt River Materials Group (US)

Ashtech Pvt. Ltd. (India)



Growing Construction Activities is the Key Factors Driving Global Fly Ash Market

The demand for Fly Ash Market has increased in recent years due to the growth in global construction activity. More than 50% of Fly Ash Market is used in concrete, while the rest is used in other applications such as waste stabilization, soil amendment, and asphalt admixture. Fly Ash Market is rich in alumina and silica, which makes it an ideal additive for concrete. It can improve the strength and durability of concrete, while reducing its carbon footprint. The use of Fly Ash Market in concrete also helps to conserve natural resources, as it reduces the need for virgin materials.

In the US Fly Ash Market, there are more than 229 power plants that generate Fly Ash Market each year. About half of this Fly Ash Market is sold commercially, while the rest is disposed of in landfills or reused on-site for various purposes such as mine reclamation or liner material for ponds.

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific is the Largest Fly Ash Market

The Asia-Pacific region accounts for the largest share of the Global Fly Ash Market, due to the large number of coal-fired power plants in the region. China alone accounted for more than 50% of the total Fly Ash Market produced globally in 2021. As of October 2022, China has over 1,110 active coal power plants. In fact, the country meets its 60% of power demand through coal. The country uses over 11,000 million tons of coal for such high-power production. Out of which, 30% is left as Fly Ash Market.

Well, for one, China has the world’s largest coal reserves in the Global Fly Ash Market. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, China produced 4, 126 million tons of coal in 2021, nearly 50% of the global total. According to BP’s Statistical Review of World Energy 2021, China consumed 3,395 MMst of coal in 2021 – about as much as the rest of the world combined.

India is the Second largest Producer of Fly Ash Market

India is another major producer and consumer of Fly Ash Market, due to the country’s large population and growing infrastructure needs. In India, around 500 million tonnes of Fly Ash Market are produced each year from more than 285 coal-fired power plants. Most of this Fly Ash Market is disposed of in landfill sites or dumped into rivers and lakes.

The North American Fly Ash Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3% from 2021 to 2028, due to increased investment in infrastructure development and construction activities in the region. The European market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2% from 2021 to 2028, due to government regulations promoting the use of environment-friendly products such as Fly Ash Market bricks and blocks.

Segments Covered:

Types (Class F, Class C)

Applications (Portland Cement & Concrete, Bricks & Blocks, Road Construction, Agriculture, Other Applications)

Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa)



Shifting Focus to Renewable Energy to Challenge Fly Ash Market Growth

The growth of the Fly Ash Market is challenged by the shift to renewable energy. The use of renewable energy is on the rise as the costs of these technologies continue to fall. This is putting pressure on the Fly Ash Market industry, which relies on coal-fired power plants for its raw material.

As a result of this shift, the market for Fly Ash Market – a by-product of coal-fired power plants – has been under pressure. Fly Ash Market is used in concrete and other construction materials, and its demand is directly linked to the health of the construction industry. As per Vantage Market Research, in the last 10 years, the US has shut down over 546 coal power plants. We expect over 3,000 more power plants are likely to be decommissioned by 2030. Countries like India and China are planning to migrate from coal-based to renewable energy. In fact, China has already become the largest renewable energy producer by generating around 40% of its total energy demand.

However, there are signs that the Fly Ash Market is beginning to adapt to the new reality of renewable energy dominance. In particular, many companies are now marketing Fly Ash Market as a “green” product, due to its lower carbon footprint compared to cement. There is also an increasing awareness of the need to recycle Fly Ash Market, rather than simply dispose of it in landfills. This is leading to new uses for Fly Ash Market, such as in agricultural applications where it can be used to improve soil quality.

Top Trends in Global Fly Ash Market

Transition to low-carbon economies is one of the biggest trends impacting the Fly Ash Market industry. As countries move away from fossil fuels and towards renewable energy sources, the demand for Fly Ash Market is expected to decrease.

economies is one of the biggest trends impacting the Fly Ash Market industry. As countries move away from fossil fuels and towards renewable energy sources, the demand for Fly Ash Market is expected to decrease. I ncreased use of recycled materials is another trend that is having an impact on the Fly Ash Market industry. As more emphasis is placed on sustainability, businesses are looking for ways to reduce their environmental impact. One way they can do this in the Global Fly Ash Market is by using recycled materials instead of virgin materials. This includes using recycled Fly Ash Market in concrete production.

is another trend that is having an impact on the Fly Ash Market industry. As more emphasis is placed on sustainability, businesses are looking for ways to reduce their environmental impact. One way they can do this in the Global Fly Ash Market is by using recycled materials instead of virgin materials. This includes using recycled Fly Ash Market in concrete production. Rise of new technologies is also changing the landscape of the Fly Ash Market industry. Newer, more efficient ways of producing Fly Ash Market are being developed, which could lead to a decrease in demand for traditional Fly Ash Market products.

is also changing the landscape of the Fly Ash Market industry. Newer, more efficient ways of producing Fly Ash Market are being developed, which could lead to a decrease in demand for traditional Fly Ash Market products. Greater focus on sustainability: The Fly Ash Market industry is becoming increasingly focused on sustainable practices. This includes efforts to reduce emissions, minimize waste, and make use of renewable energy sources.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 147 Pages and in-depth TOC on Fly Ash market Forecast Report (2022-2028).

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 12.1 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2028 USD 16.9 Billion CAGR 5.8% from 2022 to 2028 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2028 Key Players Boral Limited, Charah Solutions, CEMEX S.A.B. DE C.V., Lafarge North America Inc.,

FlyAshDirect, Separation Technologies LLC, Aggregate Industries,

Salt River Materials Group, Ashtech Pvt. Ltd.

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements.

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies.

