Seeking Expands Commitment to Members Safety and Security by Offering Free ID Verification

Las Vegas, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seeking strives to be ​​the leader in safety and security in online dating, continuously investing to keep its community of members looking to “date up” safe from dating scams. ID verification is the quickest and easiest way for members to ensure their connection is who they say they are.

This campaign will run from November 14 through November 19 for its 44 million members worldwide in key countries including the U.S., Canada, U.K., Spain, France, Germany and Australia.

Ruben Buell, CEO of Seeking said, “At Seeking, keeping our members safe is our main priority, no matter the cost. In March, 20% of our members took advantage of our free 24-hour ID Verification Day. We are looking to greatly increase that number by extending this offer for an entire week”.

Our goal is to not only encourage all of our members to get ID verified, but to empower them to ask potential matches to get verified, allowing all members to safely date up. As the technology used by predators continues to advance, it’s crucial that dating sites not only keep up but also anticipate potential future pitfalls and act swiftly to safeguard their members.”

In addition to a week of free ID verification for members, the initiative builds on Seeking’s already unrivaled safety standards. Ranging from the partnership with FreedomLight.org, dedicated to fighting human trafficking, to providing members free access to the UrSafe app for 60 days, a premier hands-free, voice-activated personal safety app fully integrated with 911.

Further safety measures include:

Two-factor authentication and background check verifications for members.

AI and human-in-the-loop (humans using AI) technology for security monitoring of profiles and the most sophisticated dating bot detection on the market.

A dedicated 24-hour customer service department.

Before meeting, members can send videos of one another through messages, while the new Vibes feature, on discovery, allows members to post images and videos in real time to their profile.

Seeking is continuously weaving safety messaging into their social media, blog and marketing content to support honest and respectful dating, including safe dating initiatives, and an extensive social presence on TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Seeking also encourages members to report any suspicious behavior on the site, as they fully investigate every report made.

Seeking’s free ID Verification will only be available on Seeking.com from November 14 - 19. Once the promotion has ended, any user who would like to verify their profile will have the option to pay $4.99 USD / $6.60 CAD / £4.21 GBP / $7.43 AUD for the service.

About Seeking.com

With more than 44 million members worldwide, Seeking.com creates a community where singles are empowered to “date up” and find relationships on their terms, encouraging upfront and honest communication for an elevated dating experience. Seeking is where attractive and successful people upgrade their lifestyles through open and honest relationships.