The Global Commercial Aircraft Passenger Service Unit (PSU) Market is expected to grow by $ 270.58 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.75% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Commercial Aircraft Passenger Service Unit (PSU) Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05777269/?utm_source=GNW

58 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.75% during the forecast period. Our report on the commercial aircraft passenger service unit (PSU) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the development of sleek and attractive PSUs increasing the safety and comfort level of aircraft, enhancing production activities to achieve higher performance levels and growing demand for new generation aircraft.

The commercial aircraft passenger service unit (PSU) market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The commercial aircraft passenger service unit (PSU) market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Narrow-body aircraft

• Wide-body aircraft

• Regional aircraft



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the development of PSUs with display as one of the prime reasons driving the commercial aircraft passenger service unit (PSU) market growth during the next few years. Also, the development of personalized PSUs and growing consolidation in the aviation supply chain will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the commercial aircraft passenger service unit (PSU) market covers the following areas:

• Commercial aircraft passenger service unit (PSU) market sizing

• Commercial aircraft passenger service unit (PSU) market forecast

• Commercial aircraft passenger service unit (PSU) market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading commercial aircraft passenger service unit (PSU) market vendors that include Astronics Corp., Cabin Crew Safety Ltd., LUMINATOR, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Safran SA, and Triumph Group Inc. Also, the commercial aircraft passenger service unit (PSU) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05777269/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________