New York, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Silica Fumes Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361286/?utm_source=GNW
Global Silica Fumes Market to Reach $728.2 Million by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Silica Fumes estimated at US$547.9 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$728.2 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Building Construction, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.1% CAGR and reach US$317.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Marine Structure Construction segment is readjusted to a revised 4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $150.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR
The Silica Fumes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$150.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$144.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 3.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$93.6 Million by the year 2027.
Other Applications Segment to Record 3% CAGR
In the global Other Applications segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$117 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$142 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 3.2% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
Bisley & Company Pty., Ltd.
Brock White Co. LLC
Carbon Enterprises
Cementec Industries, Inc.
Ecotec SiliCA Fume
Elkon Products, Inc.
Ferroglobe PLC
Kryton International, Inc.
Norchem, Inc.
Shanghai Topken Silica Fume Co., Ltd.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Silica Fume - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
