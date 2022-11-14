Endeavour Mining plc

14 November 2022

Notification of transaction by

Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan

2 Reason for the notification

Position/status Non-Executive Director

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Endeavour Mining plc

b) Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI) 529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07

4 Details of the transaction:

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares in Endeavour Mining plc

b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition

c) Currency GBP

d)







Price and volume



Price Volume

16.71 6,000

Total 100,260

e) Date of the transaction 14 November 2022