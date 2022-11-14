Director/PDMR Shareholding

Endeavour Mining plc
14 November 2022

Notification of transaction by
Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
 NameSrinivasan Venkatakrishnan
2Reason for the notification
 Position/statusNon-Executive Director
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameEndeavour Mining plc
b)Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
4Details of the transaction:
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary shares in Endeavour Mining plc
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition
c)CurrencyGBP
 		Price and volume

 		PriceVolume
16.716,000
Total100,260
e)Date of the transaction14 November 2022
f)Place of the transactionLondon

