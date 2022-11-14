The Global Video Management Software Market is expected to grow by $11.92 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 22.62% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Video Management Software Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05773804/?utm_source=GNW

62% during the forecast period. Our report on the video management software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing need for security across the globe, rising government spending on security, and increasing demand for intelligent transportation systems.

The video management software market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The video management software market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Public

• Commercial

• Residential



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the emergence of smart cities as one of the prime reasons driving the video management software market growth during the next few years. Also, strategic partnerships and alliances and the introduction of deep learning technology will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters. Our report on the video management software market covers the following areas:

• Video management software market sizing

• Video management software market forecast

• Video management software market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading video management software market vendors that include Aeronautics Ltd., AxxonSoft Inc., Cathexis (Pty) Ltd, DW, Genetec Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Identiv Inc., Infinova, Johnson Controls International Plc, Milestone systems AS, Mindtree Ltd., Motorola Solutions Inc., Qognify Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Salient Systems Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Verint Systems Inc, Vicon Industries Inc., and VIVOTEK Inc. Also, the video management software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.

