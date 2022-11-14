New York, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Signal Conditioning Modules Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361282/?utm_source=GNW
Global Signal Conditioning Modules Market to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Signal Conditioning Modules estimated at US$969.7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Process, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.8% CAGR and reach US$545.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Temperature segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $265.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.3% CAGR
The Signal Conditioning Modules market in the U.S. is estimated at US$265.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$228 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.8% and 2.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$152.5 Million by the year 2027.
LVDT / RVDT Segment to Record 4.8% CAGR
In the global LVDT / RVDT segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$108.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$147.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 5.2% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured) -
ACCES I/O Products, Inc.
Acromag Inc.
Advanced Photonix
Advantech Co., Ltd.
AMETEK, Inc.
Anadigm
Applied Measurements Ltd.
Bel Fuse, Inc.
DEI Energy Solution Technology Co., Ltd
DEWETRON GmbH
